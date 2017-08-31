Official: Trooper resigns amid sex relationship allegations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia State Police official says a trooper has resigned amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a witness in a homicide case he investigated.

State Police chief of field services Maj. V.S. Deeds told The Herald-Dispatch that Trooper W.G. Hash resigned Tuesday. State Police conducted an internal investigation after the newspaper detailed the allegations last week.

The defense attorney in the homicide case, Abe Saad, said the Cabell County prosecutor's office offered a plea deal after he turned over evidence that included photos, text messages and a recorded phone call allegedly involving the trooper and the suspect's wife. She was the only witness to the killing.

The suspect pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced a week ago to the maximum 15 years in prison.

