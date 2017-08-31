Take the Bite Out of Summer with these Best Insect Repellents - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Take the Bite Out of Summer with these Best Insect Repellents

Posted: Updated:

(WOWK) - Each year, the list of insect-borne diseases seems to get longer and longer. Lyme, Zika and West Nileare just a few of the more prevalent afflictions that are carried by mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects that can put a damper on outdoor endeavors.

Whether you are enjoying an evening in your own backyard or vacationing in some tropical locale, here is our breakdown of the most effective insect repellents, both chemical and mechanical.

Chemical

DEET

N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, or more commonly referred to as DEET, is perhaps the best known and statistically the most effective repellent on the market. Some brands have higher concentrations than 30%, but studies show that there can be side effects and should never be used on infants under two months of age. Also be wary of products containing less than 10% DEET as they can be less effective in providing long lasting protection. The ideal range for protection without the possibility of issues is between 15-30% DEET.

Picaridin

While slightly less effective than DEET, picaridin is another chemical based repellent that proves very effective in repelling biting insects. When looking for the most effective solution, choose a brand that contains 20% of the active ingredient and the spray version is preferable to the lotion for the best protection.

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

While technically plant-based, para-Menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) is a chemically synthesized version of oil of lemon eucalyptus. Choose a product with at least 30% of the active ingredient. The FDA also recommends not applying to children younger than three.

NOTE: Repellents are not effective against stinging insects like bees, wasps and hornets.

Mechanical

While backpacking, camping or just enjoying an evening in your backyard, we have found that devices like those from Thermacell do work to create an insect free zone. This is achieved utilizing a butane cartridge which provides cordless, portable heat that is directed to a metal grill that disperses the repellent, a synthetic version of a natural repellent found in chrysanthemum plants, from a small saturated mat creating the insect free zone.

Other protective options

Permethrin: Spray on treatment for apparel

Developed for use by the agricultural industry and first used as a repellent on clothing by the military, is a synthetically derived compound. It does not damage or stain fabrics. While spray on applications can last 5 or more washings, pretreated fabrics may last for longer than 60 washings.

  • Destination AdventureMore>>

  • Mountain Biking - Destination Adventure

    Mountain Biking - Destination Adventure

    Friday, August 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-08-25 23:00:20 GMT
    SNOWSHOE, WV (WOWK) - How would you feel about wearing body armor and full face protective helmet while racing down over 1500 vertical feet of elevation? In tonight's destination adventure, we're heading up to Snowshoe Resort for a fast paced ride down the mountain! While Snowshoe is better known for their winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, you can also test your skills on the downhill mountain bike trails. First up, getting mandatory protective gear including shin guar...
    SNOWSHOE, WV (WOWK) - How would you feel about wearing body armor and full face protective helmet while racing down over 1500 vertical feet of elevation? In tonight's destination adventure, we're heading up to Snowshoe Resort for a fast paced ride down the mountain! While Snowshoe is better known for their winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, you can also test your skills on the downhill mountain bike trails. First up, getting mandatory protective gear including shin guar...

  • How Mountain Biking has Evolved - Destination Adventure - Web Extra

    How Mountain Biking has Evolved - Destination Adventure - Web Extra

  • Whitewater Rafting on the New River - Destination Adventure

    Whitewater Rafting on the New River - Destination Adventure

    Saturday, August 19 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-08-19 20:28:05 GMT

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.