No charges filed in deadly thrill ride accident at Ohio fair

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press

Authorities say there won't be any criminal charges in the deadly thrill ride accident at this year's Ohio State Fair.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said Thursday that there's not enough evidence to move forward with a criminal case.

An 18-year-old high school student was killed and seven other people were hurt on the fair's opening day on July 26 when the Fire Ball ride broke apart as it was swinging with a full load of passengers.

The ride's Dutch manufacturer, KMG, has said that excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a "catastrophic failure." It shut down similar rides worldwide after the accident.

The State Highway Patrol in Ohio led the investigation and says it interviewed over 80 witnesses, including people on the ride when it broke apart.

