Ohio sheriff: Body found after house blows during standoff

The state has supplies of the powerful synthetic opioid fentany it proposes to use to carry out the execution of 46-year-old Scott Raymond Dozier, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.
Authorities say a body has been found after a standoff and house explosion in Ohio.
Authorities say there won't be any criminal charges in the deadly thrill ride accident at this year's Ohio State Fair.
A West Virginia State Trooper has resigned amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a witness in a homicide case he investigated.
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is assisting the city's police, fire and health department with an emergency animal rescue of dozens of feral cats at a Kanawha City home.
The Milton Police Department say that made the arrests after "an alert patron noticed people shooting up at a gas pump."
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
A West Virginia State Trooper has resigned amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a witness in a homicide case he investigated.
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
Authorities are monitoring the temperature of each refrigeration container remotely.
Dispatchers tell 13 News that a body was found near the Civic Center in the Elk River this morning.
The new bridge opened last month for the first time since the flood.
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
