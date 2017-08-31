Repeating Radio Signals from Distant Galaxy Detected in West Vir - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Repeating Radio Signals from Distant Galaxy Detected in West Virginia

GREEN BANK, WV (WOWK) - 15 bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy three billion light years away. This is the first time bursts from this source have been seen at these frequencies.

According to Breakthrough Listen, an initiative to find signs of intelligent life in the universe, 15 fast radio bursts were detected emanating from the "mysterious repeater" FRB 121102.

Breakthrough Listen reported the results as an Astronomer's Telegram, and they will describe the results in further detail in an upcoming scientific journal article.

Breakthrough Listen says fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are brief, bright pulses of radio emission from distant galaxies. FRB's were first detected with the Parkes Telescope in Australia, but they have now been seen by several radio telescopes around the world. 

They say that explanations for FRBs range from outbursts from rotating neutron stars with extremely strong magnetic fields to directed energy sources used by extraterrestrial civilizations to power spacecraft.

Breakthrough Listen is a global astronomical initiative launched in 2015 by Internet investor and philanthropist Yuri Milner and cosmologist Stephen Hawking.

You can read more about Breakthough Listen and their discovery at the Green Bank Telescope here: https://breakthroughinitiatives.org/News/13

