Charleston Police Arrest 8 Women in Prostitution Sting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night.

According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End.

Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time.

The women will face solicitation charges, all misdemeanors.

