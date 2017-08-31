Court rules couple must surgically ‘debark’ dogs

A court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically “debarked” after causing their neighbors several years of disruption.
Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.
Authorities say traces of meth found on a child's lunch money led to a woman's arrest.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
Eighteen piglets saved from a barn fire in February were recently served to their rescuers as sausages.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
An Ohio man is facing criminal charges after allegedly urinating on a department store’s supply of Halloween candy.
A man drove his scooter into a sinkhole, and the incident was caught on camera.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
A West Virginia State Trooper has resigned amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a witness in a homicide case he investigated.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
Authorities are monitoring the temperature of each refrigeration container remotely.
Dispatchers tell 13 News that a body was found near the Civic Center in the Elk River this morning.
