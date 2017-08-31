Netflix Releases Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Netflix Releases Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

Posted: Updated:
Logo Courtesy of Netflix Logo Courtesy of Netflix

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia.

The documentary Heroin(e) was released only on Netflix on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 and runs around 40 minutes.

The documentary follows three women, Jan Rader, the fire chief, Judge Patricia  Keller, and Necia Freeman, a social worker, as they battle West Virginia's devastating opioid epidemic.

Netflix released a trailer for the documentary on Thursday, August 31st, 2017.

You can watch the trailer here:

  Netflix Releases Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

    Netflix Releases Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

    Tuesday, September 12 2017

    Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.

    Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.

