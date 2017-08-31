Netflix Releasing Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

After 15 years, the last McPizza has been served at the McDonald's in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.

Thousands of those in Hurricane Harvey's wake are dealing with the immediate destruction, but recovery efforts could take months. FEMA is already estimating 450,000 people will apply for disaster assistance. Across the country, many spared from damage may want to help.

The new bridge opened last month for the first time since the flood.

Photo , which was widely shared on Twitter, appeared to have been taken by a Houston resident. (Credit: Twitter)

HOUSTON (AP) — Best Buy says it is “deeply sorry” following accusations of price gouging after a photo posted online showed cases of water for sale at one of the electronic retailer’s Houston-area stores for more than $42. The photo, which was widely shared on Twitter, appeared to have been taken by a Houston resident. Best Buy says the sale was “clearly a mistake on the part of a few employees at a single store.” The company explained in a statem...