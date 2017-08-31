McDonald's Quits Serving McPizza in Pomeroy, Ohio and Spencer, West Virginia

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - After 15 years, the last McPizza has been served at the McDonald's in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Up until the start of this week, only 2 McDonald's still made the favorite from the 90s, the other McDonald's being in Spencer, West Virginia. The Spencer McDonald's served their last McPizza on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017, and the Pomeroy McDonald's served their last McPizza on Thursday, August 31st, 2017.

When asked why they were no longer serving the McPizza, Mcdonald's issued the following statement:

“Our menu is always changing, and we will no longer be serving pizza at our locations. However, we continue to offer a wide variety of items for our customers to try and enjoy.”

A sign was put up at the Pomeroy McDonald's that read:

"To Our Valued Guest Effective August 31st we will no longer be allowed to sell McPizza. This dicision was made by McDonald's Corporate office, Not your local staff. It was our Pleasure and Honor to be one of only two McDonalds in The USA to carry this Great product for the past 15 years. We apologize to you our valued Guest and thank you for your support of McPizza over the past 15 years. Thank You Greg Mills & Staff"

Three Canadian men once made a video about McDonald's Pizza that is going viral.

They traveled around 500 miles from London, Ontario to Spencer, West Virginia to try the pizza.