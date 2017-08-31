McDonald's Quits Serving McPizza in Pomeroy, Ohio and Spencer, W - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

McDonald's Quits Serving McPizza in Pomeroy, Ohio and Spencer, West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - After 15 years, the last McPizza has been served at the McDonald's in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Up until the start of this week, only 2 McDonald's still made the favorite from the 90s, the other McDonald's being in Spencer, West Virginia. The Spencer McDonald's served their last McPizza on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017, and the Pomeroy McDonald's served their last McPizza on Thursday, August 31st, 2017.

When asked why they were no longer serving the McPizza, Mcdonald's issued the following statement:

“Our menu is always changing, and we will no longer be serving pizza at our locations.  However, we continue to offer a wide variety of items for our customers to try and enjoy.”

A sign was put up at the Pomeroy McDonald's that read:

"To Our Valued Guest

Effective August 31st we will no longer be allowed to sell McPizza. This dicision was made by McDonald's Corporate office, Not your local staff. It was our Pleasure and Honor to be one of only two McDonalds in The USA to carry this Great product for the past 15 years. We apologize to you our valued Guest and thank you for your support of McPizza over the past 15 years.

Thank You

Greg Mills & Staff"

Three Canadian men once made a video about McDonald's Pizza that is going viral.

RELATED STORY: Canadian Men Visited 1 of the 2 Locations Still Selling McDonald's Pizza

They traveled around 500 miles from London, Ontario to Spencer, West Virginia to try the pizza.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Repeating Radio Signals from Distant Galaxy Detected in West Virginia

    Repeating Radio Signals from Distant Galaxy Detected in West Virginia

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-08-31 15:52:00 GMT

    Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.

    Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.

  • 2 Girls Missing Out of Cabell County Found Safely

    2 Girls Missing Out of Cabell County Found Safely

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-08-30 22:51:01 GMT

    An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.

    An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.

  • 2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-08-29 16:23:01 GMT

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.