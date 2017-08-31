Mold Found in Several Capital High School Classrooms

Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
A report released by two nonprofit groups shows West Virginia has the highest rate of obesity among adults in the nation.
Ohio says a record 4,050 people died of drug overdoses last year driven in large part by the emergence of stronger drugs like the synthetic painkiller fentanyl.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
A 14-year-old boy has been jailed after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at an Ohio high school.
A former principal in West Virginia who was accused of spending booster funds on personal purchases has been rehired as a teacher in the school system.
The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A student has been arrested after school personnel found methamphetamine at Riverside High School earlier this morning. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were contacted shortly after the meth was found. The student was taken into custody by deputies. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
The Kanawha County Board of Education has not recovered more than 1,000 iPads over the past 3 school years.
Ohio University will allow beer sales during football games starting this season.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
A West Virginia State Trooper has resigned amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a witness in a homicide case he investigated.
A court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically “debarked” after causing their neighbors several years of disruption.
Authorities are monitoring the temperature of each refrigeration container remotely.
