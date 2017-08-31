Mold Found in Several Capital High School Classrooms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.

According to Kanawha County Schools, students and teachers in the affected classrooms were moved while they had maintenance crews address the issue. Air scrubbers are now running in the rooms.

KCS says that a team will examine air ventilation and the source of issue next week, and maintenance will test the air quality in all classrooms

They say that they have no reason to believe that the issue goes beyond the identified rooms at this time.

KCS says they are addressing the issue quickly and will not reopen classrooms until acceptable conditions have been met.

Students with allergies to mold may experience mild symptoms.

KCS says they are working cooperatively with the health department.

