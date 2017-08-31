White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief

There is no single solution to the opiate crisis that continues to kill Ohioans on a daily basis. However, Governor John Kasich believes the launch of new rules for opiate prescriptions could be the first step in preventing addiction.
A group of black lawmakers, pastors and advocacy groups have called for the removal of a Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol.
Just days before students moved into the dorms at The Ohio State University, all window decorations were banned. Some students feel this infringes on their first amendment right to freedom of speech.
A proposed Huntington City Council ordinance that targets property owners for repeated illegal incidents on their premises and evicts tenants has drawn opposition from West Virginia's American Civil Liberties Union chapter.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a press conference Monday afternoon, N3, a tech-enabled marketing sales firm at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston announced the addition of several hundred new jobs coming to the Park. According to our reporter, Alyssa Meisner, who is at the press conference, the N3 Office at the Park is expected to span 28,000 square feet of space at the Park over the next few years. "This is a movement that will illustrate to...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- North Korea fired several rockets into the sea Saturday in the continuation of its rapid nuclear and missile expansion, prompting South Korea to press ahead with military drills involving U.S. troops that have angered Pyongyang. The U.S. Pacific Command revised its initial assessment that the first and third short-range missiles failed during flight to say they flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles). It said that the second missile appears to...
It is 2017 and people in Ohio are living in fear of hate groups. Anita Gray is the Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League working out of the Ohio, Kentucky, Allegheny regional office.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
A West Virginia State Trooper has resigned amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a witness in a homicide case he investigated.
A court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically “debarked” after causing their neighbors several years of disruption.
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
After 15 years, the last McPizza has been served at the McDonald's in Pomeroy, Ohio.
