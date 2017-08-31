High School Teacher and Former Principal Charged with DUI - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

High School Teacher and Former Principal Charged with DUI

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - A former principal rehired in Putnam County was arrested and charged with DUI Thursday.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Bradley Knell, a former principal at Poca High School, and who was rehired to teach at Buffalo High School in Putnam County, was found passed out behind the wheel of a Toyota 4Runner at First Sentry Bank in Nitro. 

The vehicle's engine was running and the vehicle was in drive. 

Once awakened, Knell was asked to perform three standard field sobriety tests, which he failed.

RELATED STORY: Former Principal Accused of Misusing Booster Funds Rehired as Teacher

He had been on unpaid suspension from his position as Poca High principal since October 2016, before resigning in February. His new teaching position was at Buffalo High School.

Knell was also in possession of Klonopin in his vehicle, which he said he had taken with alcohol.

Knell was arrested and charged with DUI. He was arraigned but is out on $3,500 bail. 

