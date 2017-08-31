High School Teacher and Former Principal Charged with DUI

A 19-year-old Ohio man has been charged with murder for what police say was the beating death of a 15-month-old girl.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
The state has supplies of the powerful synthetic opioid fentany it proposes to use to carry out the execution of 46-year-old Scott Raymond Dozier, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.
Authorities say a body has been found after a standoff and house explosion in Ohio.
Authorities say there won't be any criminal charges in the deadly thrill ride accident at this year's Ohio State Fair.
A West Virginia State Trooper has resigned amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a witness in a homicide case he investigated.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
A court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically “debarked” after causing their neighbors several years of disruption.
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
A West Virginia State Trooper has resigned amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a witness in a homicide case he investigated.
After 15 years, the last McPizza has been served at the McDonald's in Pomeroy, Ohio.
