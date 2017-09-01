Local Woman Runs Race for Brother Who Lost Battle with Addiction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 22-year-old Hope McNeely is no stranger to running races, but she never thought she would be running one in memory of her brother.

"My brother was my idol and it just takes one second and they can be out of your life."

Hope got a call two months ago that would change her life forever. Her 35-year-old brother, Ashley, had lost his battle with addiction.

"My brother, star athlete at Marshall, played football at Marshall. Perfect. Just the best guy and he tore his ACL and got hooked on pain killers and it was just one-too-many that got him."

Hope now runs toward a greater goal of spreading awareness of the opioid epidemic.

"It's just a great event. You are raising awareness for this. People need to know this is going on - it's destroying families, destroying lives. It is taking people way too young. When I showed up today and saw all the people out here, it was just so overwhelming and it's amazing."

As the runners released their balloons for those affected by the drug epidemic, Hope knew how happy her brother would be to see awareness being raised so people can get help they need.

"He would be super proud and super happy that there is stuff out here going on to raise awareness and to people out here that are struggling with addiction. There is help out there."

