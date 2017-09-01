Ginseng harvest season arrives in West Virginia

More News More>>

Local Woman Runs Race for Brother Who Lost Battle with Addiction Local Woman Runs Race for Brother Who Lost Battle with Addiction CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 22-year-old Hope McNeely is no stranger to running races, but she never thought she would be running one in memory of her brother. "My brother was my idol and it just takes one second and they can be out of your life." Hope got a call two months ago that would change her life forever. Her 35-year-old brother, Ashley, had lost his battle with addiction. "My brother, star athlete at Marshall, played football at Marshall. Perfect. Jus...

Swim advisory for Myrtle Beach after because of bacteria Swim advisory for Myrtle Beach after because of bacteria COLUMBIA, S.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina's Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. "The area affected is at 17th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach," said Sean Torrens of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not ad...

$99 for a case of water: Texas officials report price gouging post-Harvey $99 for a case of water: Texas officials report price gouging post-Harvey CNN (CNN) – Texas officials say they've gotten hundreds of complaints about price gouging and scams in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. One convenience store in Houston reportedly charged $20 for a gallon of gas, $8.50 for a bottle of water and $99 for a case of water, according to the Texas Attorney General's office. The state has received 684 complaints in all, according to Kayleigh Lovvorn, a spokeswoman for the office. The agency has started looking into nine ca...

Mother fights for new legislation after daycare loses her 2-year-old Mother fights for new legislation after daycare loses her 2-year-old WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A mother's tireless efforts to right a wrong may pay off after her toddler was left on a busy street, unattended by the daycare center that was in charge of him. Imagine a two-year-old wandering alone for five minutes along a very busy State Street in downtown Westerville. That is exactly what happened four years ago to Barbara Ward's son Chase. He and several other children had just finished a buggy ride from a playground used by the daycar...

Bass Pro Shops donates more than 80 boats to Hurricane relief efforts Bass Pro Shops donates more than 80 boats to Hurricane relief efforts HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) – Bass Pro Shops says it is providing more than 80 boats to help with rescue efforts in Houston and other impacted communities. The Tracker boats are being provided to government agencies and other rescue organizations. The company is also donating truckloads of supplies worth $40,000. The contributions support Convoy of Hope, a Missouri-based humanitarian organization, and the American Red Cross. Donated supplies include protein-rich foods like ...