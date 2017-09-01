Driver accused of slapping man through school bus window

SHEFFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say an 82-year-old school bus driver is facing an assault charge for reaching out the bus window and slapping a man.

Sheffield Village police say the man had approached the bus to complain that its flashing lights were not on as students were being dropped off. Police say the driver first made a vulgar gesture and cursed at the man, then slapped him when he came closer.

The superintendent of Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools tells The Morning Journal (http://bit.ly/2enFreu ) the driver was immediately relieved of his duties as the district investigates. He said the man who was slapped had previously complained about the driver not using his flashing lights.

The driver is due in court on Sept. 6.

