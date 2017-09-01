Ohio woman reports eating marijuana-tainted guacamole - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio woman reports eating marijuana-tainted guacamole

Posted: Updated:

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – A woman called Warren police on Wednesday, believing that the guacamole that she ate was mixed with marijuana.

The 21-year-old woman told police that she went to her sister’s house where a suspect asked if she wanted to try the dip. After she ate it, she said she started to “feel high” and went home.

She was concerned that she would fail a drug test and get kicked out of school, according to a police report.

Police spoke with the man who denied giving the woman the guacamole, pointing officers to another suspect. Police noted in their report that the man didn’t deny that the dip was tainted with marijuana.

The other suspect wasn’t home when officers went to question him.

