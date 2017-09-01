Logan High School Teacher Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to Student

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
A 14-year-old boy has been jailed after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at an Ohio high school.
A former principal in West Virginia who was accused of spending booster funds on personal purchases has been rehired as a teacher in the school system.
The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A student has been arrested after school personnel found methamphetamine at Riverside High School earlier this morning. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were contacted shortly after the meth was found. The student was taken into custody by deputies. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
The Kanawha County Board of Education has not recovered more than 1,000 iPads over the past 3 school years.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Police in Ohio say an 82-year-old school bus driver is facing an assault charge for reaching out the bus window and slapping a man.
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
A 19-year-old Ohio man has been charged with murder for what police say was the beating death of a 15-month-old girl.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
The state has supplies of the powerful synthetic opioid fentany it proposes to use to carry out the execution of 46-year-old Scott Raymond Dozier, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.
Authorities say a body has been found after a standoff and house explosion in Ohio.
Authorities say there won't be any criminal charges in the deadly thrill ride accident at this year's Ohio State Fair.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.
