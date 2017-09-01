Logan High School Teacher Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to St - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Logan High School Teacher Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to Student

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.

According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. 

Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone.

Miller admitted to sending nude photos to police and said she used the mobile app Snapchat to send them. She also said that she had possibly sent them to up to five different students.

She is facing 3 counts of Distribution or Exhibition of Obscene Matter to Minors.

Miller has been a teacher at Logan High School since January 2017 where she taught health as a subject. 

She was released on a PR bond earlier this morning.

Logan County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

