Nurse arrested after refusing blood test on unconscious patient

U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at an Ohio fair on Thursday.

Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...

Police in Ohio say an 82-year-old school bus driver is facing an assault charge for reaching out the bus window and slapping a man.

Putnam County Sheriff's Department

NITRO, WV (WOWK) - A former principal rehired in Putnam County was arrested and charged with DUI Thursday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Bradley Knell, a former principal at Poca High School, and who was rehired to teach at Buffalo High School in Putnam County, was found passed out behind the wheel of a Toyota 4Runner at First Sentry Bank in Nitro. The vehicle's engine was running and the vehicle was in drive. Once awakened, Knell was as...