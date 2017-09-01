Tractor-Trailer Overturns Near Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County

Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.

Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...

William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 17th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not ad...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...

Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) - A former principal rehired in Putnam County was arrested and charged with DUI Thursday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Bradley Knell, a former principal at Poca High School, and who was rehired to teach at Buffalo High School in Putnam County, was found passed out behind the wheel of a Toyota 4Runner at First Sentry Bank in Nitro. The vehicle's engine was running and the vehicle was in drive. Once awakened, Knell was as...