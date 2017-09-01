Officers: Sex offender working as ride operator arrested at Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Officers: Sex offender working as ride operator arrested at Ohio fair

Posted: Updated:

CANFIELD, OH (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at the Canfield Fair on Thursday.

Brandon Walsh, 30, had a warrant for a criminal solicitation of a minor charge.

Investigators say Walsh messaged a 13-year-old on Facebook, asking for nude pictures of the child and to meet for sex.

Officers in the Youngstown area learned Walsh was an amusement ride operator at the Canfield Fairgrounds and arrested him there after searching the grounds, parking lots, and surrounding streets.

He is being held in Mahoning County Jail until he can be sent back to South Carolina.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into whether Walsh had child pornography on him while he was at the fair.

Along with the U.S. Marshals, officers with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Canfield City Police, Canfield Fair Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol helped find and arrest Walsh.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Officers: Sex offender working as ride operator arrested at Ohio fair

    Officers: Sex offender working as ride operator arrested at Ohio fair

    Friday, September 1 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-09-01 17:15:59 GMT

    U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at an Ohio fair on Thursday.

    U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at an Ohio fair on Thursday.

  • Nurse arrested after refusing blood test on unconscious patient

    Nurse arrested after refusing blood test on unconscious patient

    Friday, September 1 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-09-01 16:09:47 GMT

    A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.

    A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.

  • Logan High School Teacher Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to Student

    Logan High School Teacher Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to Student

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-09-01 15:59:13 GMT

    LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court.  Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...

    Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-01 12:40:51 GMT

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

  • Repeating Radio Signals from Distant Galaxy Detected in West Virginia

    Repeating Radio Signals from Distant Galaxy Detected in West Virginia

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-08-31 15:52:00 GMT

    Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.

    Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.

  • Logan High School Teacher Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to Student

    Logan High School Teacher Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to Student

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-09-01 15:59:13 GMT

    LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court.  Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...

    Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.