Zip-lining - Destination Adventure - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Zip-lining - Destination Adventure

Posted: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) - How would you feel about screaming down a high strength steel cable suspended above the ground via a full body harness? In tonight's Destination Adventure, we're heading back to America's coolest small town, to take a ride through the trees.

This week on Destination Adventure, we're going to give you a bird's eye view of an adrenaline rushing activity that's become more and more popular in recent years. We're here at River Expeditions in Fayetteville, West Virginia.

“Let's get some harnesses out and get a couple of helmets too,” said Bud Frantz, Zipline Course manager at River Expeditions.

We met up with our guides and they assisted us with our harnesses, helmets and gloves before we headed off for our tree top adventure.

“Anytime you're off the ground, you're always attached to a big strong piece of webbing that will be very capable of holding you in probably 10 other people,” added Frantz.

Here at River Expeditions, you get a trial run on a short wire close to the ground.

“You're going to let the harness carry all of your weight,” stated Sara Bibb (aka Bibb), zipline guide at River Expeditions.

“Sit back in the harness and I'm going to hold you right here,” added Bibb.

“Okay,” answered Abney.

“Now put your left hand up here and your right hand on top of that,” said Bibb.

First up, climbing a cargo net to reach our first platform. 

“Ziplining is like a freedom of flying through the air which we as humans don't have that capacity,” exclaimed Abney, “But, it kinda gives you that feeling of flying through the treetops.”

Then we get our first bird’s eye view.

“We just did our first zipline,” exclaimed Abney. “And, we're about to walk across the Sky Bridge to our next platform where we'll take off again on another zipline.”

“This is our last zipline today here at River Expeditions,” Abney said. “And, it’s over 600' long and we're going to go about 25+ mph and we're going to fly through the trees.”

“Alright, let's go,” added Abney.

Even at the end of the course, we had one last challenge waiting on us, a self belaying device to get our feet back on solid ground.

“This is True Blue,” Bibb stated. “And, it’s an auto descender. It just lowers you down.”

“That was awesome,” exclaimed Abney. “No hands required!”

This is just one of the many ziplines around the region. If you have the opportunity, you're never too old, take the leap!

In fact, my mom just rode her first zipline this summer in Snowshoe at 71 years old!

Have you ever wondered how zipline courses are kept safe? Bud tells us their guides run the course every morning before guests use it.  The guidelines are set by the Association for Challenge Course Technologies. Here in West Virginia the Department of Labor is the governing body over zipline courses.  Plus, once a year they must have a third party inspection that checks tension and safety on every line and platform along their course. 

DID YOU KNOW?

  • Zip lines were popular in the 1800's. Author H.G. Wells even mentioned them in his well-known novel 'The Invisible Man in 1897'.

  • In Australia and New Zealand, a zipline is known as a “flying fox.”

  • The current world record holder for longest zipline, The Monster, is 8,300 feet long and located in Puerto Rico.

  • Today, there are over 400 commercial ziplines in the US. In 2001, there were only 10.

  • Destination AdventureMore>>

  • Mountain Biking - Destination Adventure

    Mountain Biking - Destination Adventure

    Friday, August 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-08-25 23:00:20 GMT
    SNOWSHOE, WV (WOWK) - How would you feel about wearing body armor and full face protective helmet while racing down over 1500 vertical feet of elevation? In tonight's destination adventure, we're heading up to Snowshoe Resort for a fast paced ride down the mountain! While Snowshoe is better known for their winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, you can also test your skills on the downhill mountain bike trails. First up, getting mandatory protective gear including shin guar...
    SNOWSHOE, WV (WOWK) - How would you feel about wearing body armor and full face protective helmet while racing down over 1500 vertical feet of elevation? In tonight's destination adventure, we're heading up to Snowshoe Resort for a fast paced ride down the mountain! While Snowshoe is better known for their winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, you can also test your skills on the downhill mountain bike trails. First up, getting mandatory protective gear including shin guar...

  • How Mountain Biking has Evolved - Destination Adventure - Web Extra

    How Mountain Biking has Evolved - Destination Adventure - Web Extra

  • Whitewater Rafting on the New River - Destination Adventure

    Whitewater Rafting on the New River - Destination Adventure

    Saturday, August 19 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-08-19 20:28:05 GMT

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-01 12:40:51 GMT

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

  • Logan High School Teacher Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to Student

    Logan High School Teacher Arrested for Sending Nude Photos to Student

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-09-01 15:59:13 GMT

    LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court.  Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...

    Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.

  • Repeating Radio Signals from Distant Galaxy Detected in West Virginia

    Repeating Radio Signals from Distant Galaxy Detected in West Virginia

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-08-31 15:52:00 GMT

    Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.

    Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.