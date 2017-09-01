Zip-lining - Destination Adventure

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...
How would you feel about screaming down a high strength steel cable suspended above the ground via a full body harness? In tonight's Destination Adventure, we're heading back to America's coolest small town, to take a ride through the trees.
Simply put, bikepacking is a combination of backpacking and biking. It is a great choice for individuals, families, and groups that want to cover greater distances than they could while hiking or backpacking.
Each year, the list of insect-borne diseases seems to get longer and longer. Lyme, Zika and West Nileare just a few of the more prevalent afflictions that are carried by mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects that can put a damper on outdoor endeavors. Whether you are enjoying an evening in your own backyard or vacationing in some tropical locale, here is our breakdown of the most effective insect repellents, both chemical and mechanical.
Sleeping in a tent during a summer rain can be a relaxing experience. However, nothing can ruin the experience more than for the tent to not be properly waterproofed prior to using or assuming that an older shelter is ready for anything that Mother Nature can throw its way.
Whether you are heading into the back country, traveling abroad, or just taking a last minute road trip, a first aid kit should be on the top of your packing list. However, knowing how to use the items contained within your first aid kit is just as important as having the kit itself.
Whether you are trekking to Everest Base Camp or touring the great cities of Europe, the proper gear can make all of difference. Before you depart for any destination, you will want to make sure you have the right gear to keep you safe and comfortable every step of the way.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
A pair of teens who have been missing since Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 are the subjects of a search. Victor Hash, 13, and Natalie Thomas, 16, left a home in Mineral County, WV that is run by Burlington United Methodist Family Services.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
