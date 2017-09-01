Zip-lining - Destination Adventure

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) - How would you feel about screaming down a high strength steel cable suspended above the ground via a full body harness? In tonight's Destination Adventure, we're heading back to America's coolest small town, to take a ride through the trees.

This week on Destination Adventure, we're going to give you a bird's eye view of an adrenaline rushing activity that's become more and more popular in recent years. We're here at River Expeditions in Fayetteville, West Virginia.

“Let's get some harnesses out and get a couple of helmets too,” said Bud Frantz, Zipline Course manager at River Expeditions.

We met up with our guides and they assisted us with our harnesses, helmets and gloves before we headed off for our tree top adventure.

“Anytime you're off the ground, you're always attached to a big strong piece of webbing that will be very capable of holding you in probably 10 other people,” added Frantz.

Here at River Expeditions, you get a trial run on a short wire close to the ground.

“You're going to let the harness carry all of your weight,” stated Sara Bibb (aka Bibb), zipline guide at River Expeditions.

“Sit back in the harness and I'm going to hold you right here,” added Bibb.

“Okay,” answered Abney.

“Now put your left hand up here and your right hand on top of that,” said Bibb.

First up, climbing a cargo net to reach our first platform.

“Ziplining is like a freedom of flying through the air which we as humans don't have that capacity,” exclaimed Abney, “But, it kinda gives you that feeling of flying through the treetops.”

Then we get our first bird’s eye view.

“We just did our first zipline,” exclaimed Abney. “And, we're about to walk across the Sky Bridge to our next platform where we'll take off again on another zipline.”

“This is our last zipline today here at River Expeditions,” Abney said. “And, it’s over 600' long and we're going to go about 25+ mph and we're going to fly through the trees.”

“Alright, let's go,” added Abney.

Even at the end of the course, we had one last challenge waiting on us, a self belaying device to get our feet back on solid ground.

“This is True Blue,” Bibb stated. “And, it’s an auto descender. It just lowers you down.”

“That was awesome,” exclaimed Abney. “No hands required!”

This is just one of the many ziplines around the region. If you have the opportunity, you're never too old, take the leap!

In fact, my mom just rode her first zipline this summer in Snowshoe at 71 years old!

Have you ever wondered how zipline courses are kept safe? Bud tells us their guides run the course every morning before guests use it. The guidelines are set by the Association for Challenge Course Technologies. Here in West Virginia the Department of Labor is the governing body over zipline courses. Plus, once a year they must have a third party inspection that checks tension and safety on every line and platform along their course.

DID YOU KNOW?