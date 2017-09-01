Authorities: Teenage girl dies, mother injured in house fire

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been killed and her mother injured in a house fire in Ohio.
Authorities say there won't be any criminal charges in the deadly thrill ride accident at this year's Ohio State Fair.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is assisting the city's police, fire and health department with an emergency animal rescue of dozens of feral cats at a Kanawha City home.
Dispatchers tell 13 News that a body was found near the Civic Center in the Elk River this morning.
Authorities found a shivering toddler clinging to the body of her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal in Southeast Texas after the woman tried to carry her child to safety from Harvey’s floods.
A woman was killed in Kentucky after police say she drove her car into the Ohio River.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.
