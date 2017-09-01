Man acquitted in hot-car death of 6-month-old son - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man acquitted in hot-car death of 6-month-old son

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A central Iowa father has been acquitted in the death last year of his infant son inside a sweltering car.

Television station KCCI reports that Judge Michael Huppert on Friday found Lance Williams not guilty of child endangerment, neglect and abandonment.
    
The judge said the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams acted in either a knowing or reckless manner in the June 11, 2016, death of the 6-month-old boy.
    
Police say Williams had left the baby unattended in a car outside a Des Moines barbershop. The temperature in Des Moines that day reached 91 degrees.
    
