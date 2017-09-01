West Virginia clerk apologizes to lesbian couple for calling them ‘abomination’

A lesbian couple are receiving a public apology and $10,000 in damages from a county clerk’s office in West Virginia where they were disparaged when applying for a marriage license last year, the couple’s attorneys said Wednesday.
A lesbian couple are receiving a public apology and $10,000 in damages from a county clerk’s office in West Virginia where they were disparaged when applying for a marriage license last year, the couple’s attorneys said Wednesday.
Police say he left the baby unattended in a car outside a barbershop. The temperature reached 91 degrees that day.
Police say he left the baby unattended in a car outside a barbershop. The temperature reached 91 degrees that day.
U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at an Ohio fair on Thursday.
U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at an Ohio fair on Thursday.
A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.
A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.
Police in Ohio say an 82-year-old school bus driver is facing an assault charge for reaching out the bus window and slapping a man.
Police in Ohio say an 82-year-old school bus driver is facing an assault charge for reaching out the bus window and slapping a man.
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
A 19-year-old Ohio man has been charged with murder for what police say was the beating death of a 15-month-old girl.
A 19-year-old Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the beating death of a 15-month-old girl.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
William Sothen, 63, of Salem, turned himself in to Harrison County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for battery in Monongalia County.
A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.
A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.
Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.
Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.
Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested 8 females in a city-wide prostitution bust last night. According to Lt. Steve Cooper, several women were arrested while soliciting sex on Charleston's West Side. Another female was arrested on the East End. Lt. Cooper says that the identities of the females are not being released at this time. "We're reviewing surveillance footage and cameras in the area, as well as ballistic evidence." - Lt. Ste...