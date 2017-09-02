Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 2, 2017

According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, they are searching for Quentin Avery Sheffield.

Sheffield is wanted on two counts of malicious wounding.

Police also say drugs were found in the apartment where the shooting took place.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

ORIGINAL: SEPTEMBER 2, 2017

Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli  informs us that two people were shot.

One patient with possible life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting

    Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, September 2 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-09-02 19:45:00 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli  informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli  informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • The Latest: Trump Congratulates Texas Governor

    The Latest: Trump Congratulates Texas Governor

    Saturday, September 2 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-09-02 19:22:36 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Harvey (all times local): 3 p.m. President Donald Trump is marveling at the disappearing water in Houston and congratulating the Texas governor on the response to Harvey. Trump is speaking at First Church in Pearland, where volunteers are handing out relief supplies such as food and hygiene products. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and four Cabinet secretaries joined Trump on stage as the president made a...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Harvey (all times local): 3 p.m. President Donald Trump is marveling at the disappearing water in Houston and congratulating the Texas governor on the response to Harvey. Trump is speaking at First Church in Pearland, where volunteers are handing out relief supplies such as food and hygiene products. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and four Cabinet secretaries joined Trump on stage as the president made a...

  • Joey Chestnut To Defend Wing Eating Title

    Joey Chestnut To Defend Wing Eating Title

    Saturday, September 2 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-09-02 18:24:52 GMT
    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Champion eater Joey Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The annual festival takes place each Labor Day weekend. The chicken wing-eating championship is set for Sunday. Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place. The winner will collect $2,500. The festival features several other contests, including an amateur wing-eating contest, traditional and creative sauce-offs, an ex...
    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Champion eater Joey Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The annual festival takes place each Labor Day weekend. The chicken wing-eating championship is set for Sunday. Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place. The winner will collect $2,500. The festival features several other contests, including an amateur wing-eating contest, traditional and creative sauce-offs, an ex...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.