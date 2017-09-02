Murder Suspect Quenton Sheffield Is Now In Custody

UPDATE: OCTOBER 8, 2017

According to Chief Joe Ciccarelli of the Huntington Police Department, Quenton Avery Sheffield has turned himself into authorities in Beckley.

Sheffield was wanted for murder in a shooting back in September.

A double shooting occurred on Williams avenue in Huntington, WV, and one of the victims died from his injuries.

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 3, 2017

The victim in Saturday's shooting has succumb to his injuries.

Aaron William Black, 20, of Huntington has died after being shot Saturday on Williams Avenue in Huntington.

The Malicious Wounding charges against Quentin Avery Sheffield will more than likely be upgraded to murder charges.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 2, 2017

According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, they are searching for Quentin Avery Sheffield.

Sheffield is wanted on two counts of malicious wounding.

Police also say drugs were found in the apartment where the shooting took place.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: SEPTEMBER 2, 2017

Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot.

One patient with possible life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.