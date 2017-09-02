More News More>>

Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting MGN Online Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

The Latest: Trump Congratulates Texas Governor WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Harvey (all times local): 3 p.m. President Donald Trump is marveling at the disappearing water in Houston and congratulating the Texas governor on the response to Harvey. Trump is speaking at First Church in Pearland, where volunteers are handing out relief supplies such as food and hygiene products. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and four Cabinet secretaries joined Trump on stage as the president made a...

Joey Chestnut To Defend Wing Eating Title BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Champion eater Joey Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The annual festival takes place each Labor Day weekend. The chicken wing-eating championship is set for Sunday. Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place. The winner will collect $2,500. The festival features several other contests, including an amateur wing-eating contest, traditional and creative sauce-offs, an ex...

Back From Watery Grave: Car Stolen In 1979 In France ARIS (AP) -- It's the car coming back from a watery grave. A blue Peugeot 104 stolen in the heart of France's Champagne country in 1979 is being reunited with its owner - 38 years later - after French police pulled it, in surprisingly good shape but crawling with crayfish, from a murky swamp. In a Facebook posting, police said the pond owner alerted officers in Chalons-en-Champagne, 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of Paris, on Monday about the discovery. The car became visible becau...

Animal Abusers Registering Like Sex Offenders In Tennessee Mobile, AL (WKRG) — A new law recently passed in Tennessee is gaining popularity nationwide. The law would require animal abusers to register similar to how sex offenders have to register. The registry would publicly reveal names, date of birth, offense, conviction date, and expiration date of known animal abuser. News 5 spoke with Janine Woods with the Mobile SPCA about the chances of a similar passing in Alabama. Woods says it would be a good law, but she does not believe it ...

Local Woman Runs Race for Brother Who Lost Battle with Addiction CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 22-year-old Hope McNeely is no stranger to running races, but she never thought she would be running one in memory of her brother. "My brother was my idol and it just takes one second and they can be out of your life." Hope got a call two months ago that would change her life forever. Her 35-year-old brother, Ashley, had lost his battle with addiction. "My brother, star athlete at Marshall, played football at Marshall. Perfect. Jus...

Swim advisory for Myrtle Beach after because of bacteria COLUMBIA, S.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina's Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. "The area affected is at 17th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach," said Sean Torrens of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not ad...

$99 for a case of water: Texas officials report price gouging post-Harvey CNN (CNN) – Texas officials say they've gotten hundreds of complaints about price gouging and scams in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. One convenience store in Houston reportedly charged $20 for a gallon of gas, $8.50 for a bottle of water and $99 for a case of water, according to the Texas Attorney General's office. The state has received 684 complaints in all, according to Kayleigh Lovvorn, a spokeswoman for the office. The agency has started looking into nine ca...