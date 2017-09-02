Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigate Fatal Crash

At 1150am on September 2nd, 2017, William W. McManis, age 58, from Millfield, OH, was travelling eastbound in United State Postal vehicle on Angell Road.

He failed to negotiate a curve going off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch and an utility pole.

McManis was not wearing a safety belt and succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Athens County Coroner.

Lodi Township Fire Department and Athens E.M.S. assisted with incident.

