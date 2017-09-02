Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigate Fatal Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigate Fatal Crash

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
At 1150am on September 2nd, 2017, William W. McManis, age 58, from Millfield, OH, was travelling eastbound in United State Postal vehicle on Angell Road.

He failed to negotiate a curve going off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch and an utility pole.

McManis was not wearing a safety belt and succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Athens County Coroner.

Lodi Township Fire Department and Athens E.M.S. assisted with incident.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

