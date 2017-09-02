A Tanker Leaks Over 100 Gallons Of Fuel

Firefighters and other emergency crews in Nitro are working to clean over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road on Saturday. Metro dispatchers say the leak happened on 40th Street in Nitro. A valve was accidentally left on that led to the spill. A tanker had been making a delivery at the Speedway in Nitro. Authorities estimate that 100-150 gallons were spilled. Dispatchers say the amount of fuel that was spilled constitutes a hazmat situat It's unclear whether any ...
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been killed and her mother injured in a house fire in Ohio.
Authorities say there won't be any criminal charges in the deadly thrill ride accident at this year's Ohio State Fair.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is assisting the city's police, fire and health department with an emergency animal rescue of dozens of feral cats at a Kanawha City home.
Dispatchers tell 13 News that a body was found near the Civic Center in the Elk River this morning.
Authorities found a shivering toddler clinging to the body of her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal in Southeast Texas after the woman tried to carry her child to safety from Harvey’s floods.
A woman was killed in Kentucky after police say she drove her car into the Ohio River.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
A pair of teens who have been missing since Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 are the subjects of a search. Victor Hash, 13, and Natalie Thomas, 16, left a home in Mineral County, WV that is run by Burlington United Methodist Family Services.
A lesbian couple are receiving a public apology and $10,000 in damages from a county clerk’s office in West Virginia where they were disparaged when applying for a marriage license last year, the couple’s attorneys said Wednesday.
