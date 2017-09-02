A Tanker Leaks Over 100 Gallons Of Fuel

Firefighters and other emergency crews in Nitro are working to clean over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road on Saturday.

Metro dispatchers say the leak happened on 40th Street in Nitro.

A valve was accidentally left on that led to the spill.

A tanker had been making a delivery at the Speedway in Nitro.

Authorities estimate that 100-150 gallons were spilled.

Dispatchers say the amount of fuel that was spilled constitutes a hazmat situation.

It's unclear whether any of the fuel got into nearby water supplies.

A large amount of sand is being delivered to help soak up the spill.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.