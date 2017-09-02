Oregon Boy, 11, Calls 911 To Report Mom Driving Drunk - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Oregon Boy, 11, Calls 911 To Report Mom Driving Drunk

Posted: Updated:

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy called police on his mother for driving drunk.

Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nicole Norris of Garden Home was driving with her son in the backseat when he called 911 near SW Oleson Road at Garden Home Road.

The boy reported his mom was driving erratically.

Two other callers had also reported the car driving erratically.

Officers pulled her over and found her blood alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit.

The mother and son were returning from Hillsboro Hops game.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Oregon Boy, 11, Calls 911 To Report Mom Driving Drunk

    Oregon Boy, 11, Calls 911 To Report Mom Driving Drunk

    Saturday, September 2 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-09-03 00:18:04 GMT

    PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy called police on his mother for driving drunk. Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nicole Norris of Garden Home was driving with her son in the backseat when he called 911 near SW Oleson Road at Garden Home Road. The boy reported his mom was driving erratically. Two other callers had also reported the car driving erratically. 

    PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy called police on his mother for driving drunk. Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nicole Norris of Garden Home was driving with her son in the backseat when he called 911 near SW Oleson Road at Garden Home Road. The boy reported his mom was driving erratically. Two other callers had also reported the car driving erratically. 

  • New Mexico Village To Hold Bigfoot Festival

    New Mexico Village To Hold Bigfoot Festival

    Saturday, September 2 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-09-02 22:13:42 GMT
    JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico village is holding a festival in connection with a legend that Bigfoot is roaming around the state’s Jemez Mountains. The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/E26ihV ) the village of Jemez Springs is hosting the Bigfoot BBQ & Blues Fest on Saturday to celebrate rumors the ape-like creature hangs around the forests near one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs. Event organizer Felix Nunez says he didn’t wa...
    JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico village is holding a festival in connection with a legend that Bigfoot is roaming around the state’s Jemez Mountains. The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/E26ihV ) the village of Jemez Springs is hosting the Bigfoot BBQ & Blues Fest on Saturday to celebrate rumors the ape-like creature hangs around the forests near one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs. Event organizer Felix Nunez says he didn’t wa...

  • 2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest

    2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:12:40 GMT
    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...
    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-01 12:40:51 GMT

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

  • 2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest

    2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:12:40 GMT
    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...
    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...

  • Police warn residents of ‘zombie’ coyotes

    Police warn residents of ‘zombie’ coyotes

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-09-01 19:06:14 GMT

    Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.

    Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.