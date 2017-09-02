Campus Police At Marshall Are Investigating Another Alleged Sexual Assault.

For the second week in a row, Marshall campus police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus.

Last weekend a report of a sexual assault in one of the residence halls was reported, and this weekend another one was also reported.

We reached out to the Marshall Police Department, but no one was available for comment.

The following alert was sent out today:

This message addresses a report of sexual misconduct. Resources are available on and off campus to provide assistance.

This information is being released in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

At approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she possibly was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and MUPD does not believe the university community is in danger.

It is estimated that nationwide 20 percent of women and six percent of men experience sexual assault or attempted sexual assault during their college years. Data reveal nearly 50 percent of transgender people experience sexual violence. No matter the demographic, the most common type of sexual assault is not committed by a stranger but by someone known to the victim, typically a date or other acquaintance.

The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator. It is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent from your partner. Someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity. This is reflected in the university’s Discrimimation, Harrassment, Sexual Harassment, Sexual & Domestic Misconduct, Stalking, and Rataliation Policy. A student in violation of university policies faces sanctions up to and including expulsion.

The Marshall University Office of Public Safety urges anyone who believes they have been a victim of a sexual offense to immediately contact the police. Campus police can be contacted at (304) 696-4357. Huntington police can be contacted at 911 or directly at (304) 696-4470.

Victims of any form of sexual assault are encouraged to seek support and can obtain information from the Women's Center at (304) 696-3338 or through CONTACT Rape Crisis Center at (304) 399-1111. For information about sexual assault, tips for what to do if you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault, and other resources, visit www.marshall.edu/wcenter.

We strongly encourage victims to seek medical attention immediately, even if there are no obvious physical injuries. Receiving a sexual assault examination is free and conducted by a specially trained nurse. An examination does not obligate someone to any kind of investigation; however, it allows evidence to be collected and preserved in the event you choose to authorize a criminal investigation at a later time.

If you feel uneasy about a situation, trust your instincts and attempt to interrupt the chain of events. Create a distraction and involve others. Make a commitment to ensure everyone has a safe way home. Being an active bystander doesn't require you to put yourself at risk.

