WVU Battles Virginia Tech In Their Season Opener WVU Battles Virginia Tech In Their Season Opener For years, the Black Diamond Trophy was awarded to the winner of Virginia Tech and West Virginia, border rivals and bitter conference rivals during their days in the Big East. The two squads haven't played since 2005, and an offseason full of smack talk has added to the hype for this Sunday night showdown at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.. Both teams enter 2017 with new starting quarterbacks -- redshirt freshman Josh Jackson for Tech, former Florid...

Authorities Put Up Drug Dealer's Sneaker Collection For Sale Authorities Put Up Drug Dealer's Sneaker Collection For Sale NEWARK, Ohio (AP) -- A central Ohio county is selling off an assortment of collectible sneakers seized from a convicted drug dealer. The Columbus Dispatch reports there are 67 boxes of confiscated footwear up for sale by Licking County officials. Bids will be accepted through Sept. 15 on the website GovDeals.com. Proceeds will be used to fund drug investigations by the Licking County law enforcement task force that found the sneakers. The name-brand shoes range in size fro...

Campus Police At Marshall Are Investigating Another Alleged Sexual Assault. Campus Police At Marshall Are Investigating Another Alleged Sexual Assault. MGN Online For the second week in a row, Marshall campus police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus. Last weekend a report of a sexual assault in one of the residence halls was reported, and this weekend another one was also reported. We reached out to the Marshall Police Department, but no one was available for comment. The following alert was sent out today: A message from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY This message addresses a report of sexual misconduct. Resources are available o...

Oregon Boy, 11, Calls 911 To Report Mom Driving Drunk Oregon Boy, 11, Calls 911 To Report Mom Driving Drunk PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy called police on his mother for driving drunk. Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Nicole Norris of Garden Home was driving with her son in the backseat when he called 911 near SW Oleson Road at Garden Home Road. The boy reported his mom was driving erratically. Two other callers had also reported the car driving erratically.

New Mexico Village To Hold Bigfoot Festival New Mexico Village To Hold Bigfoot Festival JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico village is holding a festival in connection with a legend that Bigfoot is roaming around the state's Jemez Mountains. The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/E26ihV ) the village of Jemez Springs is hosting the Bigfoot BBQ & Blues Fest on Saturday to celebrate rumors the ape-like creature hangs around the forests near one of the nation's premier nuclear labs. Event organizer Felix Nunez says he didn't wa...

2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest 2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse's arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...

Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting MGN Online Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

The Latest: Trump Congratulates Texas Governor The Latest: Trump Congratulates Texas Governor WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Harvey (all times local): 3 p.m. President Donald Trump is marveling at the disappearing water in Houston and congratulating the Texas governor on the response to Harvey. Trump is speaking at First Church in Pearland, where volunteers are handing out relief supplies such as food and hygiene products. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and four Cabinet secretaries joined Trump on stage as the president made a...

Joey Chestnut To Defend Wing Eating Title Joey Chestnut To Defend Wing Eating Title BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Champion eater Joey Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The annual festival takes place each Labor Day weekend. The chicken wing-eating championship is set for Sunday. Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place. The winner will collect $2,500. The festival features several other contests, including an amateur wing-eating contest, traditional and creative sauce-offs, an ex...