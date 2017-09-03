One Person Is Dead After A Car Crash In Meigs County

Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single car crash late Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:40 Saturday on Basham Road.

According to Troopers, Dustin T. Brinager, 30, from Portland, died after he lost control of his car and went off the side of the road into an embankment.

The car ended up on it's top, and Brinager was ejected.

Basham Road was closed temporarily while troopers investigated.

The road has since reopened

Troopers say Brinager was not wearing a seat belt and impairment is suspected.

No one else was involved in the crash.

