One Person Is Dead After A Car Crash In Meigs County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Is Dead After A Car Crash In Meigs County

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single car crash late Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:40 Saturday on Basham Road.

According to Troopers, Dustin T. Brinager, 30, from Portland, died after he lost control of his car and went off the side of the road into an embankment.

The car ended up on it's top, and Brinager was ejected.

Basham Road was closed temporarily while troopers investigated.

The road has since reopened

Troopers say Brinager was not wearing a seat belt and impairment is suspected.

No one else was involved in the crash.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • One Person Is Dead After A Car Crash In Meigs County

    One Person Is Dead After A Car Crash In Meigs County

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:36:18 GMT

    Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:40 Saturday on Basham Road. According to Troopers, Dustin T. Brinager, 30, from Portland, died after he lost control of his car and went off the side of the road into an embankment. The car ended up on it's top, and Brinager was ejected. Basham Road was closed temporarily while troopers investigated. 

    Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:40 Saturday on Basham Road. According to Troopers, Dustin T. Brinager, 30, from Portland, died after he lost control of his car and went off the side of the road into an embankment. The car ended up on it's top, and Brinager was ejected. Basham Road was closed temporarily while troopers investigated. 

  • A Tanker Leaks Over 100 Gallons Of Fuel

    A Tanker Leaks Over 100 Gallons Of Fuel

    Saturday, September 2 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-09-02 23:22:18 GMT

    Firefighters and other emergency crews in Nitro are working to clean over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road on Saturday. Metro dispatchers say the leak happened on 40th Street in Nitro. A valve was accidentally left on that led to the spill. A tanker had been making a delivery at the Speedway in Nitro. Authorities estimate that 100-150 gallons were spilled. Dispatchers say the amount of fuel that was spilled constitutes a hazmat situat It's unclear whether any ...

    Firefighters and other emergency crews in Nitro are working to clean over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road on Saturday. Metro dispatchers say the leak happened on 40th Street in Nitro. A valve was accidentally left on that led to the spill. A tanker had been making a delivery at the Speedway in Nitro. Authorities estimate that 100-150 gallons were spilled. Dispatchers say the amount of fuel that was spilled constitutes a hazmat situat It's unclear whether any ...

  • Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigate Fatal Crash

    Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigate Fatal Crash

    Saturday, September 2 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-09-02 19:58:51 GMT
    At 1150am on September 2nd, 2017, William W. McManis, age 58, from Millfield, OH, was travelling eastbound in United State Postal vehicle on Angell Road. He failed to negotiate a curve going off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch and an utility pole. McManis was not wearing a safety belt and succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Athens County Coroner. Lodi Township Fire Department and Athens E.M.S. assisted with incident. We will upda...
    At 1150am on September 2nd, 2017, William W. McManis, age 58, from Millfield, OH, was travelling eastbound in United State Postal vehicle on Angell Road. He failed to negotiate a curve going off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch and an utility pole. McManis was not wearing a safety belt and succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Athens County Coroner. Lodi Township Fire Department and Athens E.M.S. assisted with incident. We will upda...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest

    2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:12:40 GMT
    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...
    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...

  • Netflix Releasing Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

    Netflix Releasing Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-08-31 19:19:41 GMT

    Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.

    Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.

  • Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-01 12:40:51 GMT

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.