A Silver Alert Has Been Issued Out Of Fayette County

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 3, 2017

The following is an updated press release:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen today September 3, 2017, at approximately 9:00 am.



Oak Hill Police Department requested the West Virginia State Police to issue the alert today.



Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whishman say Lawrence N. Saunders, 76, was last seen on High Street in Oak Hill at 9:00 am today.



Saunders is about 5'7" and weighs 175 pounds. He is bald, as well as brown eyes.



Whisman say Saunders was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with, kik shorts and may have been driving a 2013 gold Chevy Equinox. The vehicle has a West Virginia license plate #OXL643.



If you have any information, call the Oak Hill Police Department 3044650597 or call 911.

