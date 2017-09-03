A Silver Alert Has Been Issued Out Of Fayette County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A Silver Alert Has Been Issued Out Of Fayette County

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 3, 2017

The following is an updated press release:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen today September 3, 2017, at approximately 9:00 am. 

Oak Hill Police Department requested the West Virginia State Police to issue the alert today. 

Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whishman say Lawrence N. Saunders, 76, was last seen on High Street in Oak Hill at 9:00 am today.

Saunders is about 5'7" and weighs 175 pounds. He is bald, as well as brown eyes.

Whisman say Saunders was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with, kik shorts and may have been driving a 2013 gold Chevy Equinox. The vehicle has a West Virginia  license plate #OXL643.

If you have any information, call the Oak Hill Police Department 3044650597 or call 911.

ORIGINAL: SEPTEMBER 3, 2017

Authorities in Oak Hill, WV (Fayette County) have issued a Silver Alert.

The man missing is 76 year old Lawrence Saunders.

Mr Saunders is a black male, he was last seen wearing white shirt w/shorts.

He is possibly in a tan Chevy Equinox with WV tag OXL643.

We are waiting for authorities to provide us with a picture of Mr. Saunders.

We will update with a photograph and any information pertaining to the alert as we receive it.

