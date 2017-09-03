Harvey Donations from Kanawha County Arrive in Houston

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (9/7/17) 10:00 AM:

Locally-donated flood relief items are now in Texas and on their way to help Harvey victims. Mark Boggs posted these photos to Facebook this morning.

He just dropped off thousands of dollars worth of items many of YOU donated.

The relief center says, "Thank you, West Virginia."

If you would like to donate, please follow the link below to make your donation.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=3AbQfCsxdc6RtuVPgIXv5-kTYhOFaNsxHSDtlAOnyQNK0FkJPfD7sbjGxo4mwsdVIPt-EG&country.x=US&locale.x=US

ORIGINAL:

A group of local businesses are teaming up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

For the past few weeks, Kanawha County businesses like Roni's Pizza, The Red Carpet Lounge, and The Bear's Den all served as drop-off locations for flood relief items.

Mark Boggs headed up the collection effort. He will be departing Tuesday, Sept. 5 around noon to drive a truckload of supplies to the Houston area.

The truck is full of cleaning supplies, baby food, and diapers, all of which are much needed.

Boggs is still collecting money for the relief effort.