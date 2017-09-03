Help Is Still Needed For The Harvey Relief Effort

A group of local businessmen are teaming up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A few of the business's that came together to make this possible were Roni's Pizza, The Red Carper Lounge, and The Bear's Den

Mark Boggs will be departing Monday to drive a truckload of supplies to the Houston area.

The truck is full of cleaning supplies, baby food, and diapers, all of which are much needed.

Boggs is still collecting money for the relief effort.

If you would like to donate, please follow the link below to make your donation.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=Mx2rnXVne6vcNlFj_5ijkt1hpgMaTKQ5zpuJvUqNEFUFlwCD81zkbDjsLI8VX4OP1e3WW0&country.x=US&locale.x=US