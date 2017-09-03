Help Is Still Needed For The Harvey Relief Effort

Saturday, September 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:12:40 GMT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...
For the second week in a row, Marshall campus police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus. Last weekend a report of a sexual assault in one of the residence halls was reported, and this weekend another one was also reported. We reached out to the Marshall Police Department, but no one was available for comment. The following alert was sent out today: A message from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY This message addresses a report of sexual misconduct. Resources are available o...
Firefighters and other emergency crews in Nitro are working to clean over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road on Saturday. Metro dispatchers say the leak happened on 40th Street in Nitro. A valve was accidentally left on that led to the spill. A tanker had been making a delivery at the Speedway in Nitro. Authorities estimate that 100-150 gallons were spilled. Dispatchers say the amount of fuel that was spilled constitutes a hazmat situat It's unclear whether any ...
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) -- A central Ohio county is selling off an assortment of collectible sneakers seized from a convicted drug dealer. The Columbus Dispatch reports there are 67 boxes of confiscated footwear up for sale by Licking County officials. Bids will be accepted through Sept. 15 on the website GovDeals.com. Proceeds will be used to fund drug investigations by the Licking County law enforcement task force that found the sneakers. The name-brand shoes range in size fro...
Authorities in Oak Hill, WV (Fayette County) have issued a Silver Alert. The man missing is 76 year old Lawrence Saunders. Mr Saunders is a black male, he was last seen wearing white shirt w/shorts. He is possibly in a tan Chevy Equinox with WV tag OXL643. We are waiting for authorities to provide us with a picture of Mr. Saunders. We will update with a photograph and any information pertaining to the alert as we receive it.
A pair of teens who have been missing since Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 are the subjects of a search. Victor Hash, 13, and Natalie Thomas, 16, left a home in Mineral County, WV that is run by Burlington United Methodist Family Services.
