Help Is Still Needed For The Harvey Relief Effort - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Help Is Still Needed For The Harvey Relief Effort

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect
Adam Rayburn Adam Rayburn

A group of local businessmen are teaming up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A few of the business's that came together to make this possible were Roni's Pizza, The Red Carper Lounge, and The Bear's Den

Mark Boggs will be departing Monday to drive a truckload of supplies to the Houston area.

The truck is full of cleaning supplies, baby food, and diapers, all of which are much needed.

Boggs is still collecting money for the relief effort.

If you would like to donate, please follow the link below to make your donation.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=Mx2rnXVne6vcNlFj_5ijkt1hpgMaTKQ5zpuJvUqNEFUFlwCD81zkbDjsLI8VX4OP1e3WW0&country.x=US&locale.x=US

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest

    2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:12:40 GMT
    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...
    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...

  • Netflix Releasing Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

    Netflix Releasing Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-08-31 19:19:41 GMT

    Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.

    Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.

  • Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Three charged with torture of 10-year-old child

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-01 12:40:51 GMT

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

    Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.