Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest 2nd Utah Police Officer On Leave After Nurse Arrest SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu... SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecu...

Crews Are Responding To A Single Vehicle Crash On Corridor G Crews Are Responding To A Single Vehicle Crash On Corridor G Emergency crews are responding to a single vehicle accident on State Route 119 and Childress Rd. Metro dispatch confirmed the vehicle rolled over as a result of the accident. Dispatch also confirmed entrapment. Kanawha County and Boone County first responders are on scene. There is no word on any lane closures or the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Emergency crews are responding to a single vehicle accident on State Route 119 and Childress Rd. Metro dispatch confirmed the vehicle rolled over as a result of the accident. Dispatch also confirmed entrapment. Kanawha County and Boone County first responders are on scene. There is no word on any lane closures or the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Bridge Valley Faces Eviction Over A 1.8 Million Dollar Rent Dispute Bridge Valley Faces Eviction Over A 1.8 Million Dollar Rent Dispute SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of a business park in South Charleston says a community college is being evicted from its campus in a rent dispute. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports West Virginia Regional Technology Park Executive Director and CEO Russell Kruzelock sent a letter to BridgeValley Community and Technical College on Friday. Kruzelock wrote that BridgeValley has 10 days to leave the two buildings it occupies because the school hasn't paid $1.8 million in rent. ... SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of a business park in South Charleston says a community college is being evicted from its campus in a rent dispute. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports West Virginia Regional Technology Park Executive Director and CEO Russell Kruzelock sent a letter to BridgeValley Community and Technical College on Friday. Kruzelock wrote that BridgeValley has 10 days to leave the two buildings it occupies because the school hasn't paid $1.8 million in rent. ...

Campus Police At Marshall Are Investigating Another Alleged Sexual Assault. Campus Police At Marshall Are Investigating Another Alleged Sexual Assault. MGN Online For the second week in a row, Marshall campus police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus. Last weekend a report of a sexual assault in one of the residence halls was reported, and this weekend another one was also reported. We reached out to the Marshall Police Department, but no one was available for comment. The following alert was sent out today: A message from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY This message addresses a report of sexual misconduct. Resources are available o... For the second week in a row, Marshall campus police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus. Last weekend a report of a sexual assault in one of the residence halls was reported, and this weekend another one was also reported. We reached out to the Marshall Police Department, but no one was available for comment. The following alert was sent out today: A message from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY This message addresses a report of sexual misconduct. Resources are available o...

A Silver Alert Has Been Issued Out Of Fayette County A Silver Alert Has Been Issued Out Of Fayette County Authorities in Oak Hill, WV (Fayette County) have issued a Silver Alert. The man missing is 76 year old Lawrence Saunders. Mr Saunders is a black male, he was last seen wearing white shirt w/shorts. He is possibly in a tan Chevy Equinox with WV tag OXL643. We are waiting for authorities to provide us with a picture of Mr. Saunders. We will update with a photograph and any information pertaining to the alert as we receive it. Authorities in Oak Hill, WV (Fayette County) have issued a Silver Alert. The man missing is 76 year old Lawrence Saunders. Mr Saunders is a black male, he was last seen wearing white shirt w/shorts. He is possibly in a tan Chevy Equinox with WV tag OXL643. We are waiting for authorities to provide us with a picture of Mr. Saunders. We will update with a photograph and any information pertaining to the alert as we receive it.

Authorities Put Up Drug Dealer's Sneaker Collection For Sale Authorities Put Up Drug Dealer's Sneaker Collection For Sale NEWARK, Ohio (AP) -- A central Ohio county is selling off an assortment of collectible sneakers seized from a convicted drug dealer. The Columbus Dispatch reports there are 67 boxes of confiscated footwear up for sale by Licking County officials. Bids will be accepted through Sept. 15 on the website GovDeals.com. Proceeds will be used to fund drug investigations by the Licking County law enforcement task force that found the sneakers. The name-brand shoes range in size fro... NEWARK, Ohio (AP) -- A central Ohio county is selling off an assortment of collectible sneakers seized from a convicted drug dealer. The Columbus Dispatch reports there are 67 boxes of confiscated footwear up for sale by Licking County officials. Bids will be accepted through Sept. 15 on the website GovDeals.com. Proceeds will be used to fund drug investigations by the Licking County law enforcement task force that found the sneakers. The name-brand shoes range in size fro...