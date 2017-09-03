Keep the Fun High and the Flames Low at Your Labor Day Cookout

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - As labor day approaches and the days are getting cooler, the Charleston Fire Department wants your cookout to be the same. With 75% of U.S. households owning a grill everyone can use these safety tips.

"When you set your grill up you don't set it up too close to the house, automobile or any kind of exposure that is flammable. Make sure all the knobs are functioning properly so when you turn your gas on your igniter is ready to go. you don't want to fill your grill up with propane then hit the igniter," says Charleston Fire Department Captain Rick Cottrell.

These tips can keep everyone safe because anytime you light up the grill there's a chance you'll be surrounded by friends and family.

"My favorite thing is just seeing everybody and i think food brings people together, and so we are all happy and celebrating the weekend together all under the same roof with some great food and great company. that's really my favorite thing," replied cookout attendee Angel Moore.

From 2009 to 2013 U.U. fire departments responded to almost 9,000 house fires a year that involved grills. So while you are enjoying your holiday weekend with your family it is important to remember those safety tips.

"you want to be aware if you have your grill top closed that it doesn't flash up and hit you in the face. have a small bottle of water. if you have a sprayer it does a great job to knock those flames down plus it won't ruin your food."

The best thing to remember is to have fun, enjoy the company and

"Be aware and be careful"

Reporting in Charleston. Hannah Goetz, 13 news working for you.