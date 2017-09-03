Steve Cooper to be sworn in as Charleston police chief - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Steve Cooper to be sworn in as Charleston police chief

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Steve Cooper will become Charleston's police chief this week.
    
Cooper is replacing Brent Webster, who retired after 12 years and is taking over the Public Works department in West Virginia's largest city.
    
Cooper previously served as the police department's chief of detectives. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a swearing-in ceremony is set for Tuesday night.
  
 

