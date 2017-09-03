More News More>>

Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Bridge Valley Faces Eviction Over A 1.8 Million Dollar Rent Dispute Bridge Valley Faces Eviction Over A 1.8 Million Dollar Rent Dispute SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of a business park in South Charleston says a community college is being evicted from its campus in a rent dispute. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports West Virginia Regional Technology Park Executive Director and CEO Russell Kruzelock sent a letter to BridgeValley Community and Technical College on Friday. Kruzelock wrote that BridgeValley has 10 days to leave the two buildings it occupies because the school hasn't paid $1.8 million in rent. ...

Steve Cooper to be sworn in as Charleston police chief Steve Cooper to be sworn in as Charleston police chief CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Steve Cooper will become Charleston's police chief this week. Cooper is replacing Brent Webster, who retired after 12 years and is taking over the Public Works department in West Virginia's largest city. Cooper previously served as the police department's chief of detectives. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a swearing-in ceremony is set for Tuesday night.

Mattis: North Korea Threat Would Bring Massive Military Response Mattis: North Korea Threat Would Bring Massive Military Response WASHINGTON (AP) -- Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday shot back at North Korea's claimed test of a hydrogen bomb with a blunt threat, saying the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response - a response both effective and overwhelming." Earlier, President Donald Trump threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China, and faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement." The to...

WVU Battles Virginia Tech In Their Season Opener WVU Battles Virginia Tech In Their Season Opener For years, the Black Diamond Trophy was awarded to the winner of Virginia Tech and West Virginia, border rivals and bitter conference rivals during their days in the Big East. The two squads haven't played since 2005, and an offseason full of smack talk has added to the hype for this Sunday night showdown at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.. Both teams enter 2017 with new starting quarterbacks -- redshirt freshman Josh Jackson for Tech, former Florid...

Authorities Put Up Drug Dealer's Sneaker Collection For Sale Authorities Put Up Drug Dealer's Sneaker Collection For Sale NEWARK, Ohio (AP) -- A central Ohio county is selling off an assortment of collectible sneakers seized from a convicted drug dealer. The Columbus Dispatch reports there are 67 boxes of confiscated footwear up for sale by Licking County officials. Bids will be accepted through Sept. 15 on the website GovDeals.com. Proceeds will be used to fund drug investigations by the Licking County law enforcement task force that found the sneakers. The name-brand shoes range in size fro...

Campus Police At Marshall Are Investigating Another Alleged Sexual Assault. Campus Police At Marshall Are Investigating Another Alleged Sexual Assault. MGN Online For the second week in a row, Marshall campus police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus. Last weekend a report of a sexual assault in one of the residence halls was reported, and this weekend another one was also reported. We reached out to the Marshall Police Department, but no one was available for comment. The following alert was sent out today: A message from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY This message addresses a report of sexual misconduct. Resources are available o...

Oregon Boy, 11, Calls 911 To Report Mom Driving Drunk Oregon Boy, 11, Calls 911 To Report Mom Driving Drunk PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy called police on his mother for driving drunk. Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Nicole Norris of Garden Home was driving with her son in the backseat when he called 911 near SW Oleson Road at Garden Home Road. The boy reported his mom was driving erratically. Two other callers had also reported the car driving erratically.

New Mexico Village To Hold Bigfoot Festival New Mexico Village To Hold Bigfoot Festival JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico village is holding a festival in connection with a legend that Bigfoot is roaming around the state's Jemez Mountains. The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/E26ihV ) the village of Jemez Springs is hosting the Bigfoot BBQ & Blues Fest on Saturday to celebrate rumors the ape-like creature hangs around the forests near one of the nation's premier nuclear labs. Event organizer Felix Nunez says he didn't wa...