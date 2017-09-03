Steve Cooper to be sworn in as Charleston police chief

Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy called police on his mother for driving drunk. Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nicole Norris of Garden Home was driving with her son in the backseat when he called 911 near SW Oleson Road at Garden Home Road. The boy reported his mom was driving erratically. Two other callers had also reported the car driving erratically.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
Authorities in Oak Hill, WV (Fayette County) have issued a Silver Alert. The man missing is 76 year old Lawrence Saunders. Mr Saunders is a black male, he was last seen wearing white shirt w/shorts. He is possibly in a tan Chevy Equinox with WV tag OXL643. We are waiting for authorities to provide us with a picture of Mr. Saunders. We will update with a photograph and any information pertaining to the alert as we receive it.
Firefighters and other emergency crews in Nitro are working to clean over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road on Saturday. Metro dispatchers say the leak happened on 40th Street in Nitro. A valve was accidentally left on that led to the spill. A tanker had been making a delivery at the Speedway in Nitro. Authorities estimate that 100-150 gallons were spilled. Dispatchers say the amount of fuel that was spilled constitutes a hazmat situat It's unclear whether any ...
Multiple bursts of radio emission were detected at the Green Bank Telescope during observations of a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.
