‘Fight for $15’ holding Labor Day rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Fight for $15 movement is holding a Labor Day rally in Richmond.

According to the event’s Facebook page, fast-food workers and other community organizations will start the rally at 6 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Hull Street and then make their way to Wesley United Methodist Church on Mechanicsville Turnpike for a “I Am Somebody” viewing and community brunch. The rally will conclude at the Main Street Station Plaza from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The goal of the Fight for $15 movement is to press lawmakers for a $15 minimum wage and support for unions nationwide. The group will also hold Labor Day rallies in 300 cities across the world.

A Fight for $15 member and long-time fast-food employee, Jacqueline Short, says she hopes more people will join the fight.

“You know, a lot of these people out here today are living in poverty and they’re tired of it, and they want some respect on their checks,” Short said. “They want $15 an hour and we’re out here because we believe that we will get it, we believe we will win, as long as we continue to fight.”

