House fire breaks out in Milton, WV

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house fire broke out in Milton earlier this morning.

Dispatchers say that the fire broke out around 9 a.m.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The home is believed to be a total loss.

Milton Fire Department responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

    Monday, September 4 2017 1:20 PM EDT
