House fire breaks out in Milton, WV House fire breaks out in Milton, WV CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house fire broke out in Milton earlier this morning. Dispatchers say that the fire broke out around 9 a.m. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The home is believed to be a total loss. Milton Fire Department responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house fire broke out in Milton earlier this morning. Dispatchers say that the fire broke out around 9 a.m. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The home is believed to be a total loss. Milton Fire Department responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Crews Are Responding To A Single Vehicle Crash On Corridor G Crews Are Responding To A Single Vehicle Crash On Corridor G Emergency crews are responding to a single vehicle accident on State Route 119 and Childress Rd. Metro dispatch confirmed the vehicle rolled over as a result of the accident. Dispatch also confirmed entrapment. Kanawha County and Boone County first responders are on scene. There is no word on any lane closures or the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Emergency crews are responding to a single vehicle accident on State Route 119 and Childress Rd. Metro dispatch confirmed the vehicle rolled over as a result of the accident. Dispatch also confirmed entrapment. Kanawha County and Boone County first responders are on scene. There is no word on any lane closures or the extent of injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

One Person Is Dead After A Car Crash In Meigs County One Person Is Dead After A Car Crash In Meigs County Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:40 Saturday on Basham Road. According to Troopers, Dustin T. Brinager, 30, from Portland, died after he lost control of his car and went off the side of the road into an embankment. The car ended up on it's top, and Brinager was ejected. Basham Road was closed temporarily while troopers investigated. Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:40 Saturday on Basham Road. According to Troopers, Dustin T. Brinager, 30, from Portland, died after he lost control of his car and went off the side of the road into an embankment. The car ended up on it's top, and Brinager was ejected. Basham Road was closed temporarily while troopers investigated.

A Tanker Leaks Over 100 Gallons Of Fuel A Tanker Leaks Over 100 Gallons Of Fuel Firefighters and other emergency crews in Nitro are working to clean over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road on Saturday. Metro dispatchers say the leak happened on 40th Street in Nitro. A valve was accidentally left on that led to the spill. A tanker had been making a delivery at the Speedway in Nitro. Authorities estimate that 100-150 gallons were spilled. Dispatchers say the amount of fuel that was spilled constitutes a hazmat situat It's unclear whether any ... Firefighters and other emergency crews in Nitro are working to clean over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road on Saturday. Metro dispatchers say the leak happened on 40th Street in Nitro. A valve was accidentally left on that led to the spill. A tanker had been making a delivery at the Speedway in Nitro. Authorities estimate that 100-150 gallons were spilled. Dispatchers say the amount of fuel that was spilled constitutes a hazmat situat It's unclear whether any ...

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigate Fatal Crash Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigate Fatal Crash At 1150am on September 2nd, 2017, William W. McManis, age 58, from Millfield, OH, was travelling eastbound in United State Postal vehicle on Angell Road. He failed to negotiate a curve going off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch and an utility pole. McManis was not wearing a safety belt and succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Athens County Coroner. Lodi Township Fire Department and Athens E.M.S. assisted with incident. We will upda... At 1150am on September 2nd, 2017, William W. McManis, age 58, from Millfield, OH, was travelling eastbound in United State Postal vehicle on Angell Road. He failed to negotiate a curve going off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch and an utility pole. McManis was not wearing a safety belt and succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Athens County Coroner. Lodi Township Fire Department and Athens E.M.S. assisted with incident. We will upda...