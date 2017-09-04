3 juveniles flown to hospital after Lawrence County ATV accident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that four people have been transported following an ATV accident in Ironton, OH. The accident happened around 3 p.m. in the Porter Gap Road Area. Officials say that three juveniles were flown out of the area by helicopter. One adult was also transported to a nearby hospital. Crews are still on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:40 Saturday on Basham Road. According to Troopers, Dustin T. Brinager, 30, from Portland, died after he lost control of his car and went off the side of the road into an embankment. The car ended up on it's top, and Brinager was ejected. Basham Road was closed temporarily while troopers investigated.
Firefighters and other emergency crews in Nitro are working to clean over 100 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road on Saturday. Metro dispatchers say the leak happened on 40th Street in Nitro. A valve was accidentally left on that led to the spill. A tanker had been making a delivery at the Speedway in Nitro. Authorities estimate that 100-150 gallons were spilled. Dispatchers say the amount of fuel that was spilled constitutes a hazmat situat It's unclear whether any ...
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been killed and her mother injured in a house fire in Ohio.
Authorities say there won't be any criminal charges in the deadly thrill ride accident at this year's Ohio State Fair.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
There’s a major recall that you need to be aware of on Monday.
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.
