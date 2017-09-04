3 juveniles flown to hospital after Lawrence County ATV accident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that four people have been transported following an ATV accident in Ironton, OH.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. in the Porter Gap Road Area.

Officials say that three juveniles were flown out of the area by helicopter. One adult was also transported to a nearby hospital.

The full extent of their injuries in unknown at this time.

Crews are still on the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.