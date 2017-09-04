3 juveniles flown to hospital after Lawrence County ATV accident - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3 juveniles flown to hospital after Lawrence County ATV accident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that four people have been transported following an ATV accident in Ironton, OH.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. in the Porter Gap Road Area.

Officials say that three juveniles were flown out of the area by helicopter. One adult was also transported to a nearby hospital.

The full extent of their injuries in unknown at this time.

Crews are still on the scene.

