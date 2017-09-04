West Virginia National Guard to monitor election systems - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia National Guard to monitor election systems

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office is partnering with the West Virginia Air National Guard to protect state election systems from potential computer threats.

Warner says in a news release that a National Guard member specializing in cyber systems operations will join the daily operations of the Secretary of State’s Office to assess elections systems and monitor computer security.

Warner says his office will use every resource available to protect the democratic process, protect voters’ private information and ensure voting accuracy.

He says the partnership “should ease the minds of West Virginians that share in the concerns of foreign or domestic cyber interference of our elections process.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • West Virginia National Guard to monitor election systems

    West Virginia National Guard to monitor election systems

    Monday, September 4 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-09-05 02:05:47 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office is partnering with the West Virginia Air National Guard to protect state election systems from potential computer threats. Warner says in a news release that a National Guard member specializing in cyber systems operations will join the daily operations of the Secretary of State’s Office to assess elections systems and monitor computer security. Warner says his office will use every resourc...
    CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office is partnering with the West Virginia Air National Guard to protect state election systems from potential computer threats. Warner says in a news release that a National Guard member specializing in cyber systems operations will join the daily operations of the Secretary of State’s Office to assess elections systems and monitor computer security. Warner says his office will use every resourc...

  • Next Miss America Could Be Pilot, Governor, Alpaca Farmer

    Next Miss America Could Be Pilot, Governor, Alpaca Farmer

    Monday, September 4 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-09-04 22:30:47 GMT
    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- One wants to be the first female governor of North Dakota. One is a half-blind baton twirler who performed at a Super Bowl. Another wants to chase tornadoes. One wants to run an alpaca farm, another is a former NFL cheerleader, yet another wants to sing the National Anthem at a Boston Red Sox game, and there is another who wants to be a criminal profiler for the FBI. The 51 women vying to become the next Miss America have a wide range of interests, dreams...
    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- One wants to be the first female governor of North Dakota. One is a half-blind baton twirler who performed at a Super Bowl. Another wants to chase tornadoes. One wants to run an alpaca farm, another is a former NFL cheerleader, yet another wants to sing the National Anthem at a Boston Red Sox game, and there is another who wants to be a criminal profiler for the FBI. The 51 women vying to become the next Miss America have a wide range of interests, dreams...

  • Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say they are expecting their third child

    Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say they are expecting their third child

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-09-04 15:33:29 GMT
    LONDON (NEWS10) — Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced early Monday. The announcement said the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her two previous pregnancies, the announcement said Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum and would not be attending an engagement scheduled in London on Monday. She is being cared for at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Ca...
    LONDON (NEWS10) — Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced early Monday. The announcement said the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her two previous pregnancies, the announcement said Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum and would not be attending an engagement scheduled in London on Monday. She is being cared for at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Ca...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad dies after saving son while vacationing at North Carolina beach

    Dad dies after saving son while vacationing at North Carolina beach

    Monday, September 4 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-09-04 17:19:54 GMT

    COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...

    COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...

  • One person killed in Lawrence County Motorcycle Crash

    One person killed in Lawrence County Motorcycle Crash

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:07:13 GMT
    MGN OnlneMGN Onlne
    The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on September 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm. The crash occurred on State Route 141 near milepost 7, in Kitts Hill, in Lawrence County. The 2009 Harley Davidson was westbound on SR 141 when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned on the roadway. Sonja L. Gillette, 50, of Lucasville, Ohio was the passenger, she was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Septembe...
    The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on September 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm. The crash occurred on State Route 141 near milepost 7, in Kitts Hill, in Lawrence County. The 2009 Harley Davidson was westbound on SR 141 when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned on the roadway. Sonja L. Gillette, 50, of Lucasville, Ohio was the passenger, she was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Septembe...

  • FDA Issues Recall On Pacemakers; Hackers Could Change Settings, Turn Off Devices

    FDA Issues Recall On Pacemakers; Hackers Could Change Settings, Turn Off Devices

    Monday, September 4 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-09-04 14:19:31 GMT

    There’s a major recall that you need to be aware of on Monday.

    There’s a major recall that you need to be aware of on Monday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.