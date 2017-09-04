Charleston's New Police Chief Announces 2 Initiatives

CHARLESTON- The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job.

Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees. He believes this format will allow for a more mobile, agile response to crimes plaguing local shops- like theft, trespassing, break-ins and public urination.

"This will give them the ability to meet more people and cover more ground and to be responsible for more of a larger geographical area, and we think it may lessen the burden of the officers who are answering the 911 calls. If some of these issues that are plaguing some of the business districts are suppressed, that will we believe, lower the need for the calls for service for the officers who are patrolling the rest of the city," Chief Cooper told 13 News.

These hybrid officers will be housed in the new Police Department Hub in the Charleston Transit Mall, but they will be out interacting with local shops and employees all day.

"These hybrid cops are all passing out business cards with a cell phone number that they can be reached at directly from the business owner, the local attorney, the restaurant manager- they're going to have direct access to these officers in their district. And we believe this is going to create a more intimate relationship between the people working and living downtown- and the officers assigned to these hybrid patrols in these districts," Chief Cooper added.

Chief Cooper also announced a "See Something Say Something" campaign. He told 13 News many in Charleston are posting pictures and videos of crime on social media, but not actually calling police. Instead, his department will be encouraging everyone to call police first, or have a friend call while the crime is happening. Observers can call the non-emergency police number at 304-348-8111.