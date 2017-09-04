Charleston's New Police Chief Announces 2 Initiatives - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston's New Police Chief Announces 2 Initiatives

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

CHARLESTON- The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job.

Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees. He believes this format will allow for a more mobile, agile response to crimes plaguing local shops- like theft, trespassing, break-ins and public urination. 

"This will give them the ability to meet more people and cover more ground and to be responsible for more of a larger geographical area, and we think it may lessen the burden of the officers who are answering the 911 calls. If some of these issues that are plaguing some of the business districts are suppressed, that will we believe, lower the need for the calls for service for the officers who are patrolling the rest of the city," Chief Cooper told 13 News.

These hybrid officers will be housed in the new Police Department Hub in the Charleston Transit Mall, but they will be out interacting with local shops and employees all day.

"These hybrid cops are all passing out business cards with a cell phone number that they can be reached at directly from the business owner, the local attorney, the restaurant manager- they're going to have direct access to these officers in their district. And we believe this is going to create a more intimate relationship between the people working and living downtown- and the officers assigned to these hybrid patrols in these districts," Chief Cooper added.

Chief Cooper also announced a "See Something Say Something" campaign. He told 13 News many in Charleston are posting pictures and videos of crime on social media, but not actually calling police. Instead, his department will be encouraging everyone to call police first, or have a friend call while the crime is happening. Observers can call the non-emergency police number at 304-348-8111.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Charleston's New Police Chief Announces 2 Initiatives

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:07:50 GMT

    The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.

    The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.

  • Police apologize after officer handcuffs nurse

    Police apologize after officer handcuffs nurse

    Friday, September 1 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:22:17 GMT

    A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.

    Police have apologized after an officer handcuffed a hospital nurse for refusing a blood draw from an unconscious patient.

  • West Virginia clerk apologizes to lesbian couple for calling them ‘abomination’

    West Virginia clerk apologizes to lesbian couple for calling them ‘abomination’

    Friday, September 1 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-09-01 20:26:41 GMT

    A lesbian couple are receiving a public apology and $10,000 in damages from a county clerk’s office in West Virginia where they were disparaged when applying for a marriage license last year, the couple’s attorneys said Wednesday.

    A lesbian couple are receiving a public apology and $10,000 in damages from a county clerk’s office in West Virginia where they were disparaged when applying for a marriage license last year, the couple’s attorneys said Wednesday.

    •   

  • Capital Tour Raises Funds for Wounded Vets Program

    Capital Tour Raises Funds for Wounded Vets Program

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:35:46 GMT

    Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.

    Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.

  • Charleston's New Police Chief Announces 2 Initiatives

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:07:50 GMT

    The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.

    The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.

  • WOWK-TV Participated in the 2017 Girl's Night Out

    WOWK-TV Participated in the 2017 Girl's Night Out

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:56 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:56:36 GMT
    WOWK-TV Participated in the August 19th, 2017's Girl's Night Out Fundraiser. Kate Flack the Communication and Development Director of the YWCA said that the event raised around $175,000. These funds from Girl's Night Out account for 17% of their annual operating budget for the YWCA resolve family abuse program.
    WOWK-TV Participated in the August 19th, 2017's Girl's Night Out Fundraiser. Kate Flack the Communication and Development Director of the YWCA said that the event raised around $175,000. These funds from Girl's Night Out account for 17% of their annual operating budget for the YWCA resolve family abuse program.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad dies after saving son while vacationing at North Carolina beach

    Dad dies after saving son while vacationing at North Carolina beach

    Monday, September 4 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-09-04 17:19:54 GMT

    COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...

    COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...

  • One person killed in Lawrence County Motorcycle Crash

    One person killed in Lawrence County Motorcycle Crash

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:07:13 GMT
    MGN OnlneMGN Onlne
    The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on September 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm. The crash occurred on State Route 141 near milepost 7, in Kitts Hill, in Lawrence County. The 2009 Harley Davidson was westbound on SR 141 when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned on the roadway. Sonja L. Gillette, 50, of Lucasville, Ohio was the passenger, she was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Septembe...
    The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on September 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm. The crash occurred on State Route 141 near milepost 7, in Kitts Hill, in Lawrence County. The 2009 Harley Davidson was westbound on SR 141 when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned on the roadway. Sonja L. Gillette, 50, of Lucasville, Ohio was the passenger, she was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Septembe...

  • FDA Issues Recall On Pacemakers; Hackers Could Change Settings, Turn Off Devices

    FDA Issues Recall On Pacemakers; Hackers Could Change Settings, Turn Off Devices

    Monday, September 4 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-09-04 14:19:31 GMT

    There’s a major recall that you need to be aware of on Monday.

    There’s a major recall that you need to be aware of on Monday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.