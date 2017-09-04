Capital Tour Raises Funds for Wounded Vets Program - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Capital Tour Raises Funds for Wounded Vets Program

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

CHARLESTON- Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior.

Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.

"I was in 1st special forces group and I did several oversees assignments and deployments since all of the typical hot spots since 9/11," Stokes told 13 News.

Stokes has been retired for 13 years, but these days he's busy volunteering with Operation Enduring Warrior or O.E.W.  He serves as a team athlete, helping wounded warriors compete in physical challenges- like Spartan races or the Green Beret challenge. 

O.E.W's mission statement is to honor, empower and motivate wounded warriors with physical challenges.

"We can't support our military and veteran community enough, and although we aren't focused on law enforcement or fire service community, they certainly experience a lot of the same trauma that our military forces experience in combat. So every citizen in this country owes a debt," Stokes explained.

O.E.W also offers mental and emotional supporting, knowing many wounded warriors have an even more difficult time transitioning out of the armed forces.

"Well this has helped me in the transition in leaving military service and adjusting to the life outside of the military, what we refer to as the civilian world. OEW has given me a purpose by helping veterans to deal with some of the trauma they've experienced," Stokes said.

So while the 20-mile hike with a 20-lb bag may seem like a daunting way to raise funds and awareness, Stokes looks to the perseverance of his wounded brothers and sisters for inspiration and encouragement.

You can donate to O.E.W. here.

  • Capital Tour Raises Funds for Wounded Vets Program

    Capital Tour Raises Funds for Wounded Vets Program

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:35:46 GMT

    Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.

    Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.

  • Charleston's New Police Chief Announces 2 Initiatives

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:07:50 GMT

    The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.

    The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.

  • WOWK-TV Participated in the 2017 Girl's Night Out

    WOWK-TV Participated in the 2017 Girl's Night Out

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:56 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:56:36 GMT
    WOWK-TV Participated in the August 19th, 2017's Girl's Night Out Fundraiser. Kate Flack the Communication and Development Director of the YWCA said that the event raised around $175,000. These funds from Girl's Night Out account for 17% of their annual operating budget for the YWCA resolve family abuse program.
    WOWK-TV Participated in the August 19th, 2017's Girl's Night Out Fundraiser. Kate Flack the Communication and Development Director of the YWCA said that the event raised around $175,000. These funds from Girl's Night Out account for 17% of their annual operating budget for the YWCA resolve family abuse program.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad dies after saving son while vacationing at North Carolina beach

    Dad dies after saving son while vacationing at North Carolina beach

    Monday, September 4 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-09-04 17:19:54 GMT

    COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...

    COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...

  • One person killed in Lawrence County Motorcycle Crash

    One person killed in Lawrence County Motorcycle Crash

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:07:13 GMT
    MGN OnlneMGN Onlne
    The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on September 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm. The crash occurred on State Route 141 near milepost 7, in Kitts Hill, in Lawrence County. The 2009 Harley Davidson was westbound on SR 141 when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned on the roadway. Sonja L. Gillette, 50, of Lucasville, Ohio was the passenger, she was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Septembe...
    The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on September 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm. The crash occurred on State Route 141 near milepost 7, in Kitts Hill, in Lawrence County. The 2009 Harley Davidson was westbound on SR 141 when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned on the roadway. Sonja L. Gillette, 50, of Lucasville, Ohio was the passenger, she was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Septembe...

  • FDA Issues Recall On Pacemakers; Hackers Could Change Settings, Turn Off Devices

    FDA Issues Recall On Pacemakers; Hackers Could Change Settings, Turn Off Devices

    Monday, September 4 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-09-04 14:19:31 GMT

    There’s a major recall that you need to be aware of on Monday.

    There’s a major recall that you need to be aware of on Monday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.