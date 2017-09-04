Capital Tour Raises Funds for Wounded Vets Program

CHARLESTON- Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior.

Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.

"I was in 1st special forces group and I did several oversees assignments and deployments since all of the typical hot spots since 9/11," Stokes told 13 News.

Stokes has been retired for 13 years, but these days he's busy volunteering with Operation Enduring Warrior or O.E.W. He serves as a team athlete, helping wounded warriors compete in physical challenges- like Spartan races or the Green Beret challenge.

O.E.W's mission statement is to honor, empower and motivate wounded warriors with physical challenges.

"We can't support our military and veteran community enough, and although we aren't focused on law enforcement or fire service community, they certainly experience a lot of the same trauma that our military forces experience in combat. So every citizen in this country owes a debt," Stokes explained.

O.E.W also offers mental and emotional supporting, knowing many wounded warriors have an even more difficult time transitioning out of the armed forces.

"Well this has helped me in the transition in leaving military service and adjusting to the life outside of the military, what we refer to as the civilian world. OEW has given me a purpose by helping veterans to deal with some of the trauma they've experienced," Stokes said.

So while the 20-mile hike with a 20-lb bag may seem like a daunting way to raise funds and awareness, Stokes looks to the perseverance of his wounded brothers and sisters for inspiration and encouragement.

You can donate to O.E.W. here.