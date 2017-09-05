HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - There was a water main break in Huntington, West Virginia on the morning of Tuesday, September 5th, 2017.

According to West Virginia American Water, it is a break on a 12-inch cast iron water line near the intersection of 1st Street and 5th Avenue, and approximately 115 customers are impacted by the break.

WVAW say they have crews on site and repairs are expected to be completed by 4 PM today.

A precautionary boil water advisory will be issued for those customers once service is restored.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.