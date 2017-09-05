Water Main Break in Huntington Repaired

UPDATE (9/5/17) 4:10 PM:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - According to Laura Martin at WV American Water, the water main break at 1st Street and 5th Avenue, Huntington, impacting 115 customers, has been repaired, service has been restored, and the traffic lane has been reopened. Crews are still flushing in the area and a boil water advisory has been issued. See below.

Boil Water Advisory Huntington West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for your area, which includes 5th Avenue from 1st Street to 4th Street, 2nd Street from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue and 3rd Street from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue in Huntington. Once service is restored, bring water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use.

ORIGINAL:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - There was a water main break in Huntington, West Virginia on the morning of Tuesday, September 5th, 2017.

According to West Virginia American Water, it is a break on a 12-inch cast iron water line near the intersection of 1st Street and 5th Avenue, and approximately 115 customers are impacted by the break.

WVAW say they have crews on site and repairs are expected to be completed by 4 PM today.

A precautionary boil water advisory will be issued for those customers once service is restored.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.