West Virginia Trooper Accused of Witness Sex Relationship Won't be Charged

A former West Virginia trooper facing allegations about a sexual relationship with a witness in a murder case he investigated will have no charges filed against him.
A photographer for an Ohio news organization was shot by a sheriff's deputy who mistook his camera for a weapon.
The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.
A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.
A lesbian couple are receiving a public apology and $10,000 in damages from a county clerk’s office in West Virginia where they were disparaged when applying for a marriage license last year, the couple’s attorneys said Wednesday.
Police say he left the baby unattended in a car outside a barbershop. The temperature reached 91 degrees that day.
U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at an Ohio fair on Thursday.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Police in Ohio say an 82-year-old school bus driver is facing an assault charge for reaching out the bus window and slapping a man.
Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old victim for months at a home.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...
Police in West Virginia say a 9-year-old boy drove a pickup truck before striking an officer's cruiser.
There’s a major recall that you need to be aware of on Monday.
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia next month.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are asking for help from the community to find a person who killed a woman in Tucker County.
