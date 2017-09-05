West Virginia Trooper Accused of Witness Sex Relationship Won't - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Trooper Accused of Witness Sex Relationship Won't be Charged

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia trooper facing allegations about a sexual relationship with a witness in a murder case he investigated will have no charges filed against him.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean "Corky" Hammers said Friday he believed no crime was committed by W.G. Hash based on information he was provided. State police field services chief Maj. Vince Deeds says Hash resigned Tuesday.
    
State police conducted an internal investigation after The Herald-Dispatch reported the allegations.
    
Defense attorney Abe Saad says he turned over evidence to prosecutors allegedly involving Hash and the suspect's wife, who was the only witness to the killing. Cabell County offered a deal to 29-year-old Bobby Edgar Thompson who pleaded guilty in August to voluntary manslaughter and was given the maximum 15-year prison-sentence.
    
