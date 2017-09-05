West Virginia State Police Holding DUI Checkpoint in Ripley, WV

More News More>>

West Virginia National Guard to monitor election systems West Virginia National Guard to monitor election systems CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office is partnering with the West Virginia Air National Guard to protect state election systems from potential computer threats. Warner says in a news release that a National Guard member specializing in cyber systems operations will join the daily operations of the Secretary of State’s Office to assess elections systems and monitor computer security. Warner says his office will use every resourc... CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office is partnering with the West Virginia Air National Guard to protect state election systems from potential computer threats. Warner says in a news release that a National Guard member specializing in cyber systems operations will join the daily operations of the Secretary of State’s Office to assess elections systems and monitor computer security. Warner says his office will use every resourc...

Next Miss America Could Be Pilot, Governor, Alpaca Farmer Next Miss America Could Be Pilot, Governor, Alpaca Farmer ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- One wants to be the first female governor of North Dakota. One is a half-blind baton twirler who performed at a Super Bowl. Another wants to chase tornadoes. One wants to run an alpaca farm, another is a former NFL cheerleader, yet another wants to sing the National Anthem at a Boston Red Sox game, and there is another who wants to be a criminal profiler for the FBI. The 51 women vying to become the next Miss America have a wide range of interests, dreams... ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- One wants to be the first female governor of North Dakota. One is a half-blind baton twirler who performed at a Super Bowl. Another wants to chase tornadoes. One wants to run an alpaca farm, another is a former NFL cheerleader, yet another wants to sing the National Anthem at a Boston Red Sox game, and there is another who wants to be a criminal profiler for the FBI. The 51 women vying to become the next Miss America have a wide range of interests, dreams...

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say they are expecting their third child Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say they are expecting their third child LONDON (NEWS10) — Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced early Monday. The announcement said the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her two previous pregnancies, the announcement said Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum and would not be attending an engagement scheduled in London on Monday. She is being cared for at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Ca... LONDON (NEWS10) — Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced early Monday. The announcement said the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her two previous pregnancies, the announcement said Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum and would not be attending an engagement scheduled in London on Monday. She is being cared for at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Ca...

Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Bridge Valley Faces Eviction Over A 1.8 Million Dollar Rent Dispute Bridge Valley Faces Eviction Over A 1.8 Million Dollar Rent Dispute SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of a business park in South Charleston says a community college is being evicted from its campus in a rent dispute. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports West Virginia Regional Technology Park Executive Director and CEO Russell Kruzelock sent a letter to BridgeValley Community and Technical College on Friday. Kruzelock wrote that BridgeValley has 10 days to leave the two buildings it occupies because the school hasn't paid $1.8 million in rent. ... SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of a business park in South Charleston says a community college is being evicted from its campus in a rent dispute. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports West Virginia Regional Technology Park Executive Director and CEO Russell Kruzelock sent a letter to BridgeValley Community and Technical College on Friday. Kruzelock wrote that BridgeValley has 10 days to leave the two buildings it occupies because the school hasn't paid $1.8 million in rent. ...

Steve Cooper to be sworn in as Charleston police chief Steve Cooper to be sworn in as Charleston police chief CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Steve Cooper will become Charleston's police chief this week. Cooper is replacing Brent Webster, who retired after 12 years and is taking over the Public Works department in West Virginia's largest city. Cooper previously served as the police department's chief of detectives. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a swearing-in ceremony is set for Tuesday night. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Steve Cooper will become Charleston's police chief this week. Cooper is replacing Brent Webster, who retired after 12 years and is taking over the Public Works department in West Virginia's largest city. Cooper previously served as the police department's chief of detectives. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a swearing-in ceremony is set for Tuesday night.

Mattis: North Korea Threat Would Bring Massive Military Response Mattis: North Korea Threat Would Bring Massive Military Response WASHINGTON (AP) -- Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday shot back at North Korea's claimed test of a hydrogen bomb with a blunt threat, saying the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response - a response both effective and overwhelming." Earlier, President Donald Trump threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China, and faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement." The to... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday shot back at North Korea's claimed test of a hydrogen bomb with a blunt threat, saying the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response - a response both effective and overwhelming." Earlier, President Donald Trump threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China, and faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement." The to...