West Virginia State Police Holding DUI Checkpoint in Ripley, WV

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Jackson, County, West Virginia next week.

The check point will be from 6 PM to Midnight on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 on West Virginia Route 21 in front of the old M&R Market in Ripley, WV. They will also hold an alternate checkpoint along Ripley Road in front of the West Virginia State Police Detachment outside of Ripley, WV.

State Police say the focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding, and seat belt violations.

The West Virginia State Police is encouraging the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists, and criminal violations. By dialing *SP, you can contact the nearest state police detachment.

State Police wants the public informed of the checkpoint in order to deter and notify drunken drivers.

